Boiling Point Society Announces Digital Platform Upgrade Under Harlan Quenford Featuring Veyora AILegacyX

Boiling Point Society, under the leadership of Professor Harlan Quenford, has announced a major upgrade to its digital learning platform, integrating Veyora AILegacyX to advance AI-driven financial education. The initiative strengthens access, innovation, and applied learning across global markets.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Boiling Point Society revealed the latest upgrade of its digital learning platform, marking a milestone in the institution's pursuit of educational and technological innovation. The update highlights the organization's commitment to uniting financial education with advanced artificial intelligence applications, ensuring participants gain knowledge alongside practical skills essential for modern financial markets.

Expanding Educational Access

The platform introduces multilingual support and mobile compatibility, opening opportunities for learners across regions to engage seamlessly. By bridging geographical and linguistic barriers, Boiling Point Society ensures that global financial education becomes more inclusive and widely accessible.

Integration of Veyora AILegacyX

A central feature of the upgrade is the integration of Veyora AILegacyX, an AI-driven investment system designed to deliver real-time market insights, predictive analytics, and applied financial modeling. This technology provides learners with immersive tools to strengthen analysis, decision-making, and adaptability in dynamic environments.

Interactive Learning and Applied Training

The upgraded platform includes enhanced simulations, case studies, and AI-powered performance tracking. These features enable students to combine theoretical knowledge with practical training, aligning education with the realities of international finance.

Vision from Harlan Quenford

Professor Harlan Quenford emphasized the importance of innovation in education:

"Education must evolve with technology. This upgrade empowers students with both the knowledge and the adaptive skills required to thrive in today's fast-changing economy."

Establishing a Global Standard

The digital upgrade reinforces Boiling Point Society's position as a global leader in financial education. By integrating applied learning with AI innovation, the institution sets a benchmark for preparing financial professionals to navigate the complexities of global markets.

About Boiling Point Society

Boiling Point Society is an international financial education and research institution. The organization focuses on integrating academic theory with practical application, offering structured programs in finance, technology, and investment analysis. With a global network of scholars and professionals, it has trained tens of thousands of learners worldwide and continues to shape the future of intelligent finance.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance, or a solicitation for services. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to change without notice.

Media Contact

Company Name: Boiling Point Society

Contact Person: Madeline Pierce

Email: service@boilingpointsociety.com

Website: https://boilingpointsociety.com/

SOURCE: Boiling Point Society

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/boiling-point-society-announces-digital-platform-upgrade-under-h-1075325