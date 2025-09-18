Taiwan-Japan Cross-Listing Feeder ETFs Listed Simultaneously on Taiwan and Tokyo Stock Exchanges

TAIPEI and TOKYO, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) marked a milestone in regional financial integration today with the debut of their first cross-border exchange-traded funds (ETFs), reinforcing Taiwan's ambition to become an Asian Asset Management Center.

Nomura Asset Management Taiwan Ltd. launched the Nomura TOPIX Feeder ETF (Ticker: 009812) on the TWSE, offering investors exposure to Japan's equity market via the NEXT FUNDS TOPIX ETF (Ticker: 1306)- the largest ETF in Japan by assets under management. This fund is also included in Japan's NISA tax-free investment program, making it one of the most widely held ETFs among Japanese retail investors.

Simultaneously, the NEXT FUNDS TIP FactSet Taiwan Innovative Technology 50 Index Exchange Traded Fund (Ticker: 412A) debuted on the TSE. The fund tracks the NEXT FUNDS - Nomura Taiwan Innovative Technology 50 ETF (Ticker: 00935), reflecting the strength and dynamism of Taiwan's technology-driven economy. Notably, companies in the AI and semiconductor sectors account for 72% of the Index's total market capitalization. Taiwan's benchmark index has more than doubled since 2020, reaching an all-time high this month, with foreign ownership approaching 46%.

TWSE Chairman and CEO Sherman Lin said the cross-listings mark a new chapter in financial cooperation between Taiwan and Japan. "This achievement reflects growing market confidence and Taiwan's commitment to innovation and global integration," he noted. Chairman Lin also remarked that both TSE President Iwanaga and he wore golden ties today, symbolizing that the collaboration between the Taiwanese and Japanese capital markets is entering a brilliant new chapter.

The listings were marked by a joint ceremony attended by senior officials from both exchanges and financial regulators. Notable attendees at the TWSE included Dr. Yen-liang Chen, Vice Chairperson of the Financial Supervisory Commission; Kao Ching-ping, Deputy Director-General of the Financial Supervisory Commission Securities and Futures Bureau; Moriyuki Iwanaga, President and CEO of the Tokyo Stock Exchange; Nobuo Suzuki, Senior Corporate Managing Director of Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd.; Gen Kawai, Deputy Representative of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association; Masaaki Fukuzawa, Director at Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association.

"This initiative underscores Taiwan's strategic role in regional finance," said Dr. Yen-liang Chen, Vice Chairperson of the Financial Supervisory Commission. "It reinforces our position within Asia's asset management landscape and highlights the importance of cross-border innovation in driving sustainable growth."

"The cross-listings provide investors in both markets with seamless access to diversified portfolios," said Nobuo Suzuki, Senior Corporate Managing Director of Nomura Asset Management. "Our goal is to deliver globally relevant financial products that promote deeper market connectivity and investor engagement."

TSE President and CEO Moriyuki Iwanaga emphasized the strategic significance of the partnership: "This collaboration bridges our capital markets, positioning Taiwan and Japan as key partners within Asia's financial ecosystem."

TWSE President Edith Lee, who attended the ceremony in Tokyo, noted the potential of Japan's NISA program to enhance retail investor participation and market liquidity. "Taiwan's capital market has experienced dynamic growth, and this ETF showcases our technological strength to global investors," she said.

The dual listings represent a milestone in Taiwan-Japan financial collaboration, broadening cross-border investment access and reinforcing Taiwan's role in Asia's asset management landscape.

