European DataWarehouse Ltd. (EDW Ltd.) the UK subsidiary of European DataWarehouse GmbH, today announced the appointment of Nigel Batley as Executive Director. Mr. Batley succeeds Markus Schaber, who will retire from the role after serving as Executive Director since 2020.

With nearly 40 years of experience in the financial services industry, Mr. Batley brings extensive expertise in asset-backed finance. He spent more than 30 years at HSBC, where he held senior positions including Global Head of Structured Finance, before taking on advisory and leadership roles in the securitisation market.

Markus Schaber, outgoing Executive Director of EDW Ltd., will remain with the company as Senior Advisor. He commented:

"It has been a privilege to lead European DataWarehouse in the UK and contribute to the development of greater transparency in European securitisation markets. I am confident that Nigel's deep industry knowledge and leadership will strengthen EDW Ltd.'s mission and ensure we continue meeting the needs of issuers, investors, and regulators in the UK securitisation market."

José Manuel González-Páramo, Chairman of European DataWarehouse GmbH, said:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Markus for his dedicated leadership and invaluable contributions during his tenure. We are delighted to welcome Nigel, whose decades of experience and proven track record in asset-backed finance will further reinforce EDW's commitment to supporting the UK market."

European DataWarehouse Ltd. was established in 2018 to ensure continuity of services for UK market participants following the UK's withdrawal from the European Union in 2020. European DataWarehouse Ltd. is authorised and registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a designated Securitisation Repository.

About European DataWarehouse

European DataWarehouse (EDW) is a designated Securitisation Repository, authorised by both the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Established in 2012, EDW was the first repository of its kind in Europe, created to improve transparency and support due diligence in the asset-backed securities (ABS) market.

EDW collects, validates, and provides access to standardised loan-level data and related documentation for ABS transactions and private whole loan portfolios. By serving as a central data hub, EDW enables investors, issuers, and regulators to efficiently analyse and compare portfolios, fostering greater trust and efficiency in the securitisation ecosystem.

To learn more or stay up to date with our latest insights and developments, visit www.eurodw.eu www.eurodw.co.uk or follow us on LinkedIn.

