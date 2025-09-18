Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
18.09.2025 12:42 Uhr
CTI Questions the Industry's Pass-or-Fail Culture, Urges Shift Toward Long-Term Trader Development

City Traders Imperium is rethinking how traders are evaluated, focusing on long-term growth and support, not rigid pass-or-fail metrics.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City Traders Imperium is calling for a change in how prop firms evaluate traders, challenging the industry's reliance on high-pressure, pass-or-fail challenges. As traders face growing burnout and low success rates, CTI is shifting toward an internal model focused on long-term growth and consistent support.

CTI Logo

While challenge-based models remain the default across most prop firms, research suggests they often fall short in preparing traders for long-term success.

A 2024 industry report by Swiset found that nearly 80% of traders fail single-phase evaluations , and only around 7% of challenge participants ever reach a funded payout. Many traders cite not just performance difficulties, but psychological fatigue and a lack of meaningful feedback as barriers to growth.

Rather than introducing a new product or replacing traditional models altogether, CTI is refining its approach, emphasizing clearer performance tracking, more education, and a structure that allows traders to improve over time, even if they don't pass on the first try.

"The traditional pass-or-fail model sets up barriers to growth," said Martin Najat, Co-Founder of City Traders Imperium.

"We're reimagining evaluation as a learning journey, because trading is a discipline that takes time to master, not a test to clear in one go."

CTI's direction reflects a broader shift in trader sentiment. As more individuals look to build sustainable careers in trading, not just chase fast funding, expectations around support, transparency, and mental resilience are rising. A growing number of firms are beginning to experiment with tiered models and coaching, though few have moved beyond the standard pass/fail format.

For CTI, the shift is about rebalancing the relationship between structure and support. While formal evaluations remain part of the process, the company believes the industry can offer a better path forward for traders who treat the craft seriously.

Learn more at: citytradersimperium.com

About City Traders Imperium

Founded in 2018, City Traders Imperium (CTI) offers flexible funding programs, scalable capital, and practical support for traders focused on building long-term careers. With fast payouts, clear evaluation criteria, and a trader-first philosophy, CTI has become a trusted partner in an industry that continues to evolve.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773958/CTI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cti-questions-the-industrys-pass-or-fail-culture-urges-shift-toward-long-term-trader-development-302560391.html

