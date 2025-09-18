Camaroe Berhad's IPO Public Portion Oversubscribed By 15.26 Times

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Camaroe Berhad ("Camaroe" or the "Group"), an integrated aquaculture group specialising in the farming and processing of black tiger prawns, is pleased to announce that the public portion of its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") has been oversubscribed by 15.26 times, reflecting healthy demand and investor confidence in Camaroe's long-term prospects as a trusted vertically integrated prawn brand.

From L - R: Mr. Teoh Sheng Jian ???, Business Development Manager of Camaroe Berhad; Mr. Teoh Han Boon ?????, Managing Director of Camaroe Berhad; Ms. Low Saw Cheng ?????, Executive Director of Camaroe Berhad; Ms. Kho Zhen Qi ?????, Independent Non-Executive Director of Camaroe Berhad and Ms. Chua Lee Fei ?????, Financial Controller of Camaroe Berhad

To recap, Camaroe's IPO comprises 99.00 million new ordinary shares ("Issue Shares") and an offer for sale of 49.50 million existing shares ("Offer Shares"), structured as follows:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public: 24.75 million shares or 5.00% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital, with 2.50% made available to public investors and the remaining 2.50% are made available to Bumiputera public investors.

Eligible Persons: 12.38 million shares or 2.50% of the enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible directors, key senior management, employees and persons contributing to the success of the Group through pink form allocations.

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors: 61.87 million shares or 12.50% of the enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (" MITI ").



Offer for sale

Offer for sale of 49.50 million shares or 10.00% of the enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to selected investors.

The Company received a total of 3,487 applications for 402,397,800 Issue Shares from the Malaysian public, representing an overall oversubscription rate of 15.26 times. Of this, 1,358 applications for 96,858,700 Issue Shares were received under the Bumiputera public portion (oversubscribed by 6.83 times), while the remaining 2,129 applications for 305,539,100 Issue Shares under the other Malaysian public portion recorded an oversubscription of 23.69 times.

All 61.87 million Issue Shares allocated to Bumiputera investors approved by MITI were fully taken up following the application of clawback and reallocation provisions. The 12.38 million Issue Shares allocated to Eligible Persons under Pink Form Allocations were fully subscribed. Meanwhile, the 49.50 million Offer Shares made available to selected investors via private placement were also fully placed out.

The notices of allotment will be mailed to all successful applicants on or before 26 September 2025.

Mr. Teoh Han Boon, Managing Director of Camaroe Berhad, commented, "We are grateful for the strong support from investors and the market's recognition of our vision. The positive response to our IPO validates our integrated aquaculture model, established export track record, and strategic roadmap. With the proceeds raised, we are committed to building our new Bukit Raja Processing Facility, enhancing our processing automation, and strengthening our sustainability efforts through installation of solar panels and establishment of a biotechnology department."

Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director M & A Securities Sdn Bhd, added "The over-subscription of Camaroe's IPO reflects investor confidence in the Group's solid fundamentals and growth potential. The positive response, particularly from the public, highlights the market's recognition of Camaroe's established presence in the integrated prawn industry and its forward-looking initiatives, such as capacity expansion and the establishment of a biotechnology department. We are honoured to support the Group in its listing journey and look forward to its continued success as a public-listed company.

Camaroe Berhad is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 2 October 2025.

ABOUT CAMAROE BERHAD

Camaroe Berhad ("Camaroe" or the "Group") is principally involved in the farming, processing, and sale of black tiger prawns. The Group operates multiple aquaculture farms across Malaysia, including Tanjung Karang, Penor, and Marang, and processes its harvests at its Kapar Processing Facility. Camaroe's products include live and frozen black tiger prawns; both head-on shell-on and peeled, which are supplied to both local seafood wholesalers and overseas importers in key Asia-Pacific markets such as China, South Korea and Taiwan. Over the years, the Group has developed into a vertically integrated aquaculture player with a strong focus on operational efficiency, biosecurity, and sustainable farming practices. With strategic plans to expand capacity and introduce a biotechnology department to enhance farming innovation, Camaroe is committed to delivering high-quality prawn products while supporting long-term industry growth and export competitiveness.

For more information, visit https://www.camaroe.com.my/

