Viasat, Inc.: Pulsar International and Inmarsat Maritime expand partnership with 300+ NexusWave rollouts

Pulsar International commits to large-scale NexusWave rollout for its customers, strengthening its role as a trusted partner in delivering secure, high-speed connectivity at sea

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar International and Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) company, today announced a significant milestone in their long-standing collaboration, with Pulsar committing to rollout NexusWave across more than 300 vessels operated by their customer base over the next 12 months.

Pulsar was the first company appointed as a NexusWave partnerin the Mediterranean market, and has already built a track record of successful NexusWave installations. This large-scale deployment commitment underscores the growing demand for high-speed, global, reliable, and secure connectivity at sea. NexusWave, Inmarsat's bonded multi-network service, combines GEO Ka-band, LEO, LTE and L-band to deliver reliable performance. Built on secure-by-design infrastructure, NexusWave empowers shipping companies to accelerate digitalisation, support decarbonisation strategies, and enhance crew welfare by providing both home-like and office-like internet experiences onboard.

To support this ambitious rollout, Pulsar will expand its global reach and local sales teams, and its project management and service delivery capabilities, ensuring customers benefit from seamless planning, installation and round-the-clock support. This investment reflects Pulsar's commitment to helping operators harness the full value of digital connectivity at scale.

Robert Sakker, President and CEO of Pulsar International, said: "Our customers expect solutions that are secure, dependable and future-ready, enabling both the operational performance of their fleets and the well-being of their crews. By investing in our workforce and expanding our local sales teams, and our project management and service delivery capabilities, Pulsar is committed to ensuring every NexusWave installation delivers maximum value from day one. We are proud to extend our partnership with Inmarsat Maritime and bring this transformative solution to more than 300 vessels over the coming year."

Ben Palmer, President, Inmarsat Maritime, said: "Pulsar has long been a trusted partner, and this commitment to NexusWave at scale reflects the momentum we are seeing across the industry. Shipping companies are looking for connectivity that goes beyond bandwidth, delivering an ecosystem that is secure, bonded across multiple networks, and assured by service-level guarantees. Together with Pulsar, we can enable owners and operators to run smarter and more sustainable fleets while ensuring their crews stay connected to home wherever they sail."

With installations commencing in October 2025, the programme will play a pivotal role in supporting shipping operators enabling digital ecosystem onboard, and strengthening both operational resilience and the onboard experience for seafarers.

Viasat, Inc. Contacts

Richard Jones, Public Relations, Viasat, +44 7843 819 611, Richard.Jones@viasat.com

Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, +1

About Inmarsat Maritime

Inmarsat is a Viasat company and continues to power the digitalisation of the maritime industry. With over 40 years of experience, Inmarsat Maritime offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable ship owners and operators to stay connected, navigate safely, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure crew welfare.

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Roomor follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threadsand YouTube.

Inmarsat Maritime is based in Viasat's global international business headquarters in London, United Kingdom. For further information about Inmarsat Maritime, visit Inmarsat.com/maritimeand follow us on LinkedIn.

Copyright © 2025 Inmarsat Global Limited. All rights reserved. The INMARSAT trademark is owned by the International Mobile Satellite Organisation licensed to Inmarsat Global Limited. The Inmarsat LOGO is owned by Inmarsat Global Limited. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Pulsar

Pulsar International ('Pulsar') is a leading provider of maritime and land based satellite communications products and services. Pulsar offers voice, data, and IoT solutions to customers in the commercial maritime, agri-tech, enterprise, and government markets. Pulsar operates across the globe, with offices located in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. Its global headquarters is in Hollywood, FL, USA, with European offices in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, and The Netherlands.

For further information about Pulsar International, please visit pulsarbeyond.comand follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to the the features, benefits and performance of the NexusWave solution; and the future roll-out of NexusWave, including the timing and number of installations. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to access third-party capacity and services; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the ViaSat-3 class satellites and any future satellite we may construct or acquire; capacity constraints in our business in the lead-up to the launch of services on our satellites; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key customers or suppliers; our reliance on a limited number of third parties to manufacture and supply our products and services; our ability to successfully develop, introduce and sell new technologies, products and services; and other factors affecting the maritime sector. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.