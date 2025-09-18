Yacht Club de Monaco celebrates the victory in the Admiral's Cup





MONACO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After two months from the victory in the Admiral's Cup, Yacht Club de Monaco welcomed the arrival of the Cup to the clubhouse at an official presentation attended by YCM President HSH Prince Albert II, the skippers, YCM Vice-President Pierre Casiraghi and Peter Harrison, and crew members from Jolt 6 and Jolt 3. This symbolic reception marks the Principality's entry into an exclusive circle of clubs that have won this legendary competition, often referred to as ocean racing's Davis Cup. "With all the hard work you put in and your results, you have made our dreams a reality", said YCM General Secretary Bernard d'Alessandri.

Launched in 1957 by the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC), the Admiral's Cup has long been viewed as the unofficial world championship for ocean racing teams. After an almost two-decade absence, the event made its grand return in 2025, attracting 15 nations, each fielding two boats, to compete in a demanding programme starting with the Channel Race, followed by a series of inshore races and culminating in the mythical Rolex Fastnet Race. After eight particularly demanding races, including the legendary Rolex Fastnet Race, the Monaco team came out top in the overall ranking and won with a total of 68 points, ahead of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club (84 points) and the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (92 points).

It all came down to the final event, the 695-nautical-mile Rolex Fastnet Race. At the helm of Jolt 6, Pierre Casiraghi described a particularly testing race: "Today our Club becomes part of the history of this prestigious competition for all time. This Cup embodies superhuman efforts and sacrifices but also moments of great courage. It symbolises determination, surpassing oneself, team spirit and sometimes doubts, and that little bit of luck that every sailor needs. That in a nutshell is the recipe for this Cup. We knew how to value our individualities while accepting the need to compromise in order to become a team. I would like to thank Peter, and of course the men and women in the team, each with their own talents, weaknesses and doubts. And together we won".

On Jolt 3 in AC Class 1, Peter Harrison also delivered top level performance: "Pierre Casiraghi and I believed in this project from the start. The Club was right behind us. It is a huge moment for Monaco and confirms that YCM is now one of the big clubs in ocean racing. The objectives were simple: get clean starts, sail our boat, avoid pitfalls in the fleet, and stay focused. What made the difference was the team spirit. Without that cohesion, we wouldn't have made it. It's a great honour to be here with the Admiral's Cup Trophy, especially alongside Pierre who shares my deep commitment to performance, precision and the competitive spirit. To celebrate this victory at the YCM, with the support of the Sovereign, makes it even more special". The unique format comprised eight races: the Channel Race (coefficient 2), six inshore races in the Solent, and finally the 51st Rolex Fastnet Race (coefficient 3) which celebrated its 100th anniversary this year. Thanks to wins in their respective classes, AC1 for Jolt 3 and AC2 for Jolt 6, the Yacht Club de Monaco won by a 19 point margin over its closest rivals.

YCM's victory is part of a long-term strategy led by Team Malizia, founded by Pierre Casiraghi and Boris Herrmann. Indeed several Jolt crew members, including Will Harris and Cole Brauer, were back out at sea on 10 August aboard the IMOCA Malizia-Seaexplorer, for The Ocean Race Europe. The final ranking will be revealed on 21 September after five stages raced between Kiel (Germany) and Boka Bay (Montenegro).

