Gruber Plastic Surgery: Dr. Meegan Gruber Awarded Best Plastic Surgeons in America by Newsweek

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / The America's Best Plastic Surgeons in America 2025 list from Newsweek and Statista includes Dr. Meegan Gruber, MD, of Gruber Plastic Surgery for her expertise in liposuction procedures.

The designation results from peer selection and quality weighting because American surgeons and medical professionals conduct evaluations to establish the worth of each other's work. Dr. Gruber maintains dual board certification as a plastic surgeon and runs her practice at 3979 Moran Rd, Tampa, FL 33618 in North Tampa.

A Surgeon Recognized by Peers

Dr. Gruber stated that peer recognition serves as an effective performance indicator because it shows actual safety accomplishments and trustworthiness and real-world results.

Her team achieves optimal patient results through their methodical planning and exact procedures and thorough post-treatment care protocols.

The criteria of this award

The award bases its evaluation on particular standards that make it different from other recognition systems:

Peer Recommendations - from thousands of medical practitioners, both in-state and out-of-state. The Quality of Care Ratings system evaluates all aspects of care delivery by examining consultation services and complication management and follow-up care and patient results. The American Board of Plastic Surgery provides professional certification to surgeons who achieve board certification.

The list focuses on peer trust and quality performance and certification which establishes it as something greater than a popularity contest.

The evaluation process for these procedures occurred in 2025 : .

Breast Augmentation

Liposuction

Facelift

Rhinoplasty

Eyelid Surgery

Tummy Tuck

The recognition program chose 459 surgeons who worked in different parts of the United States.

The top 30 surgeons who performed each procedure received their rankings.

The list of additional surgeons followed alphabetical order.

A national nod for a Tampa leader in liposuction

Liposuction is a complex procedure where results hinge on case selection, aesthetic judgment, safety protocols, and meticulous technique. Earning a place on Newsweek's 2025 America's Best Plastic Surgeons for Liposuction list signals that surgeons across the country recommend Dr. Gruber for this specific procedure and recognize her consistent quality of care.

The following elements determine the results of liposuction surgery.

Choosing suitable patients

Artistic evaluations

Safe surgical protocols

Precise surgical technique

Liposuction at Gruber Plastic Surgery (Tampa, FL)

Dr. Gruber's liposuction pathway includes:

Careful Planning

Doctors need to match each patient's preferred body shape with their natural body proportions for creating balanced results according to the procedure.

Safety-First Protocols

Anesthesia and VTE-prevention measures customized to each individual.

Comprehensive Aftercare

The program provides post-operative coaching together with scheduled follow-up appointments to check patient progress toward their desired outcomes and maintain their results.

In 2025, Dr. Meegan Gruber received numerous prestigious awards and recognitions, highlighting her leadership and expertise in the field of plastic surgery. She was honored as a Top American AAPI Doctor, named an Elite Doctor by Tampa Bay Style Magazine, and recognized as a Top Doctor by Tampa Bay Metro. Her excellence in patient care and surgical skill also earned her the distinguished titles of Castle Connolly Top Doctor and Florida Top Doctor. Most notably, she was included on Newsweek's list of America's Best Plastic Surgeons, further solidifying her reputation as one of the nation's most respected and trusted plastic surgeons.

"Innovation has to mean safer, smarter surgery," Dr. Gruber added. "From awake body contouring to comprehensive recovery coaching, we keep refining the details that matter most to patients."

About Gruber Plastic Surgery

Gruber Plastic Surgery, located in Tampa, FL, is led by Dr. Meegan Gruber, Ph.D., board-certified plastic surgeon renowned for her pioneering work in awake plastic surgery. Dr. Gruber, also the star of "Awake Surgery," which you can stream today on TLC GO, HBO MAX, Hulu, Discovery+, and other streaming platforms, integrates advanced techniques and cutting-edge technology to deliver safe, comfortable, and natural-looking results with minimized recovery time. Specializing in awake surgeries, the clinic offers a range of state-of-the-art procedures. Dr. Gruber is committed to innovation and education, ensuring precision and safety in every treatment, while enhancing patient confidence through individualized care and surgical expertise.

