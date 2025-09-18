Western Systems: WSDOT Pilots New Wrong-Way Driving Alert System on SR-18

Pilot Project Aims to Reduce Crashes and Improve Safety

ISSAQUAH, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / The Washington State Department of Transportation is exploring new technology designed to prevent wrong-way drivers. A pilot project on four State Route 18 off-ramps in King County now includes "wrong way" signs with flashing lights, radar detection and cameras that can detect drivers entering a ramp in the wrong direction. This system is part of a larger statewide pilot project using multiple methods to reduce wrong-way driving.

WSDOT PILOTS NEW WRONG-WAY DRIVING ALERT SYSTEM ON SR-18

The four SR 18 off-ramps now feature upgraded solar-powered LED signs and radar-activated detection systems. At select locations, video analytics and dual camera systems further support real-time validation and alerts to WSDOT's Northwest Region Transportation Management Center. The aim is simple but vital: prompt self-correction by the driver and swift action by emergency services if needed.

The initiative is aligned with national roadway safety priorities and complements WSDOT's broader efforts to modernize infrastructure using smart technology and clean power. The pilot integrates radar, solar flashing signs, and camera-enabled detection through solutions developed by Carmanah Technologies and distributed regionally by Western Systems. Together, they enable multiple "layers of safety" that escalate alerts as a wrong-way driver progresses from the ramp entrance to the highway merge zone.

"We're excited to see this project move forward with WSDOT. It's a great example of how thoughtful infrastructure planning and technology can work together to reduce risks before they become emergencies," said Jeremy Hancyk, Regional Sales Manager at Synapse ITS, representing Carmanah Technologies. "When we design systems that prompt drivers to self-correct and give agencies real-time awareness, we help make these high-speed, high-use transportation corridors safer for everyone."

Installation was completed in summer 2025, and the project team is now reviewing field performance data. "Wrong-way crashes don't happen often, but when they do, the stakes are incredibly high," said Kai Antrim, Sales Manager at Western Systems. "It's rewarding to support a program focused on prevention, not just reaction - and one that's grounded in Washington's real-world needs."

While the system is operational and currently warning drivers in real time to correct wrong-way driving behavior, it is not yet fully commissioned. Once fully commissioned, the system will be capable of sending notifications to the TMC, alerting operators of wrong-way drivers. This will provide operators with better situational awareness and enable them to send timely messages to relevant agencies, such as incident response teams and the Washington State Patrol.

This pilot is part of WSDOT's ongoing commitment to reducing serious injuries and fatalities across the state. Insights gained from the pilot will inform future deployments and contribute to smarter safety strategies throughout Washington's highway network.

