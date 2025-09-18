Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has submitted a ministerial authorization request under Section 22, paragraph 1 (2 to 5) of Quebec's Environment Quality Act (EQA) for the execution of an underground bulk sampling program at its Perron gold project, located near Normétal in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. To meet regulatory requirements, AMEX has retained Norda Stelo, a recognized engineering firm, to conduct the environmental studies and prepare the application package.

The underground bulk sample will be collected at a vertical depth of approximately 230 meters and will focus on the Champagne and the Denise zones, two of the main orebodies on the Perron property. The bulk sample will aim to enhance the geological comprehension of the ore zones, validate parameters used in the resource estimate, confirm mining concepts and obtain mineralized material for large mineral processing and testing purposes. This program will de-risk the development of the Perron project, from a geological, technical and financial perspective.

The application package was submitted to the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (MELCCFP) and to Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MRNF).

Subject to approval and receipt of the requisite permits from Quebec government agencies, AMEX expects to commence work in Q1 2026. Approximately 15 months of mine preparation and development will be required before accessing the mineralized material for bulk sampling. The mineralized material will then be mined and sent to a processing plant, using haul trucks.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant high-grade gold discoveries, along with copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zones, at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project, located approximately 110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The project comprises 117 contiguous claims (45.18 km²) and hosts both bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold mineralization styles.

When combined with the adjacent Perron West Project-which includes 48 claims (17.37 km²) in Quebec and 35 claims (134.55 km²) in Ontario-the consolidated land package spans a district-scale 197.52 km². This extensive property lies within highly prospective geology favourable for both high-grade gold and VMS mineralization.

The project benefits from excellent infrastructure: it is accessible by a year-round road, located just 20 minutes from an airport, and approximately 8 km from the town of Normétal. It is also in close proximity to several milling operations owned by major gold producers.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, planned exploration programs, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with exploration programs, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

