South Africa's cumulative solar capacity surpassed 9.4 GW by mid-2025, according to figures from the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA). The country also has a solar project pipeline in excess of 10 GW.South Africa added approximately 928 MW of solar during the first quarter of this year, according to estimates from SAPVIA. The figure consists of 280 MW from projects commissioned under the country's flagship Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) since December 2024, alongside 647 MW of solar from non-REIPPPP projects, according to SAPVIA. ...

