The combination creates a $4 billion leader in food manufacturing that partners with leading retailers, foodservice and food brands

Following the combination of two leading food manufacturers, U.S.-based Winland Foods and Italy-based La Doria, the Board of Directors of LDW Investment Top Holding, an investment company indirectly owned by affiliated funds managed or advised by Investindustrial, a leading European investment group, approved and announced the name of the new entity, Windoria Top Holding Ltd (Windoria).

Windoria derives from the union of Winland Foods, a premier U.S. manufacturer of private label, branded food products and ingredients for the foodservice and retail channels, and La Doria, one of Italy's largest producers of private label tomato-based sauces, canned foods and dried pasta. Together, they create a truly global food manufacturing powerhouse, delivering an unrivalled breadth of products, a resilient supply chain, and uncompromising quality to retailers, foodservice distributors, and major food brands across continents.

With nearly $4 billion in sales, 28 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and 5,000 employees, Windoria brings global scale, a vertically integrated supply chain, and decades of food expertise to help customers develop and launch innovative new products, differentiate their brands and increase value to their consumers. Tracing its roots to 1848 in the U.S. with Zerega, America's first pasta maker, and the mid-twentieth century with Italy's La Doria, still run by the founding Ferraioli family, Windoria manufactures products for the world's leading retailers and several of North America's fastest growing brands while stewarding over 40 of its own regional and national consumer brands.

"Windoria products are now found on the shelves of supermarkets worldwide," said Eric Beringause, Windoria Chief Executive Officer. "As a strategic partner to leading retailers, foodservice and food brands, Windoria gives our customers a wide range of products to meet their consumers' evolving preferences, a robust supply chain on multiple continents, and quality that is second to none."

"Windoria unites nearly two centuries of food innovation and craftsmanship," said Antonio Ferraioli, Windoria Chairman. "From the humble beginnings of Zerega, pioneering pasta-making in America since 1848, to La Doria's enduring dedication to quality and tradition in Italy, our new company brings together a wealth of expertise, heritage, and unwavering commitment to excellence. We are launching Windoria not only with remarkable momentum, but with a deep respect for the history and values that have guided both organizations and an unparalleled commitment to our customers."

Strong Leadership Team

Eric Beringause will continue as Chief Executive Officer of both Winland Foods and Windoria. Antonio Ferraioli, Chairman of Windoria, will remain Chief Executive Officer of La Doria Group. Dave Barta has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Windoria and will continue to serve in the same capacity for Winland Foods.

Global Growth Opportunities

Windoria's operating companies are established leaders across multiple categories including pasta, sauces, condiments, and canned vegetables and legumes, securing top positions in private label markets throughout North America, the U.K., and Italy. Windoria's integrated pasta platform now consists of eleven state-of-the-art facilities across North America and Europe.

"Especially in North America, there is a growing demand for nutritious, premium imported foods, with pasta and pasta sauces leading the way," said Beringause.

Windoria launches at a pivotal moment for companies focused on private label food. In the U.S., sales of private label brands have outpaced national brands for the past three years, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA). "Private label growth is driven not only by value but by quality, taste and innovation," added Ferraioli. "This new platform also will enable further growth in other markets, including through acquisitions." According to the Food Marketing Institute 2024 Power of Private Brands report, 71% of U.S. shoppers now believe private label items match or exceed the quality of national brands.

About Windoria

Formed through the combination of U.S.-based Winland Foods and Italy-based La Doria, Windoria is a global leader in private label and specialized food manufacturing solutions. The company empowers retailers, brands and foodservice operators to succeed through innovative solutions and unmatched food expertise. With 5,000 employees and 28 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe, Windoria is pioneering the future of food through innovation and deep industry expertise. For more information, visit Windoria.com

