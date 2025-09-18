On July 10, 2025, the shares in LN Future Invest AB (previously Ellen Aktiebolag) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to information that the Company had entered into a conditional agreement for the sale of the Company's operations to Addeira Pharmaceuticals AB.

On August 19, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that it had completed the sale of its operational business.

On August 29, 2025, the observation status was updated on the grounds that the Company's board of directors did not meet the applicable quorum requirements, which could result in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments.

Today, September 18, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that one new member had been elected to the Company's board of directors, which now therefore consists of three members.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the grounds for the observation status for the shares in LN Future Invest AB (LNFI, ISIN code SE0014730347, order book ID 42472).

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.