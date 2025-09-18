Wirtek A/S: Wirtek partners with Mota-Engil ATIV to deliver smart city energy community solution

Wirtek A/S has entered a collaboration with Mota-Engil ATIV, part of the Mota-Engil Group, an international company with a strong global presence, to deliver the first stage of an integrated smart city energy community system.

18 September 2025

Mota-Engil ATIV focuses on operational performance and efficiency activities, with expertise in carrying out studies, works and supplies for conservation and maintenance of buildings, as well as providing maintenance and operation services for facilities and construction activities. Currently, the company is investing in a smart city solution for municipalities, which combines different components such as energy production and consumption for an energy community of renewables, based on a photovoltaic power plant and battery storage, hydrogen production for local public transport, and the installation of an EV hub with fast charging.

The first joint project is the development of a smart city solution that manages data in real time from energy production and consumption, for equipment such as photovoltaic systems, battery storage, EV chargers, air quality sensors, and weather stations.

Wirtek is responsible for the system configuration, data acquisition, dashboards, and reporting that allow the municipality to monitor and control energy production and consumption. Mota-Engil ATIV is the leader of the consortium and is responsible for the design, construction, installation and validation of civil, electrical and hardware for the sites, while Wirtek contributes engineering and software expertise to make the systems operational and reliable.

Mota-Engil ATIV chose to partner with Wirtek because of more than 20 years of experience and proven know-how in real-time monitoring, dashboards, and control systems. The collaboration was also facilitated by Wirtek's previous work with another company in the Mota-Engil Group, which helped build trust from the beginning.

Mota-Engil ATIV expects this project to serve as an aggregator of a component that can be integrated into a broader, global platform for the integrated management of smart cities.

This client is strategically important for Wirtek. Mota-Engil ATIV aims to grow in the energy community space for municipalities, industrial sites and cities. Together, the two companies see opportunities for more projects in the future, where expertise can be replicated and expanded into new partnerships.

"Our role is to integrate the engineering and software that aggregate and monitor data in real time from photovoltaic panels, battery storage, EV chargers, and sensors, while Mota-Engil ATIV focuses on building the sites and hardware. Together, we create a powerful partnership for the future of sustainable energy communities", said Humberto Ferreira, Business Unit Director at Wirtek.

For Mota-Engil ATIV, the expected benefits include reliable real-time data integration, better monitoring of energy flows, and long-term reporting features that support efficiency. For Wirtek, this represents a valuable opportunity to strengthen its position in a growing market and contribute to sustainable energy solutions.

