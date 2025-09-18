Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc breaks ground on new global distribution center in Sweden

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, today is breaking ground on a new major distribution center in Örebro, Sweden. The top-modern facility will be a global hub for Epiroc's aftermarket products, benefiting customers by enabling a more efficient supply of goods.

The background for the investment is Epiroc's significant growth and increased demand in recent years, which has caused its distribution organization in Örebro to be spread out over several smaller facilities. Gathering the aftermarket distribution in one major facility while using advanced automation and smart logistics will create more efficient logistics flows, improved safety and work environment, and reduced environmental impact.

"The new distribution center that we start building now is a key step in our journey to optimize our supply chain, which benefits customers and supports Epiroc's profitable growth," says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc's President and CEO.

The 29 000 m2 facility, which will be equipped with solar panels, is expected to be inaugurated in the second half of 2027. Products that will flow through the distribution facility include spare parts for Epiroc's drill rigs, loaders and mine trucks.

Örebro is one of Epiroc's global manufacturing, R&D and distribution hubs. The company employs around 3 000 people in the city, out of a global workforce of around 19 000.



An illustration of the new distribution facility, in the Pilängen area of Örebro, Sweden.

For more information please contact:

Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager, Epiroc AB

+46 70 347 2455

media@epiroc.com

Jonas Albertson, Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director, Epiroc Rock Drills AB

+46 70 841 8325

jonas.albertson@epiroc.com

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 64 billion in 2024, and has around 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.