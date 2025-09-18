Yukon Metals Corp.: Yukon Metals Confirms Large Copper-Bearing System at the AZ Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) ("Yukon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the inaugural 2025 drill program at its 100%-owned 13,110 hectare AZ Project, located approximately 6 kilometres west of the Alaska Highway and 36 kilometres south of Beaver Creek, Yukon. The program comprised five drill holes totaling 1,500 metres, targeting two new areas: Chair Mountain and the Southeast Prospect.

The first-pass drilling program successfully intersected copper and gold mineralization at both targets, supporting the Company's geological models and suggesting they may form part of a larger mineralized system.

Highlights:

Inaugural drilling intersected multiple copper-bearing veins across four holes.





Porphyry-style system at Southeast Prospect: Hole AZ25-004 cut increasing potassic alteration at depth , interpreted as a vector toward a porphyry centre.





Hole AZ25-004 cut increasing , interpreted as a vector toward a porphyry centre. Best intercept: 14.4m at 0.44% Cu, incl. 1.5m at 0.37 g/t Au (AZ25-001).





incl. (AZ25-001). Structural model emerging: Vein orientations at Chair Mountain align with regional stress regimes and provide vectors for follow-up drilling.



"This is a big system and the right kind of copper system for a large tonnage porphyry," said Rory Quinn, President & CEO of Yukon Metals. "At Chair Mountain, we've confirmed copper mineralization within a structural corridor, and at the Southeast Prospect we have intersected classic porphyry-style alteration at depth. These initial results validate our proof-of-concept program and confirm that the system is copper-bearing, fertile, and gold-bearing across two distinct areas. With clear geological vectors now in hand, our next phase of drilling will focus on stepping out toward the core of the porphyry system and we will conclude the season with follow-up soil sampling and induced polarization geophysics."

Chair Mountain Drilling

Four holes (AZ25-001, -002, -003, and -005) were drilled at Chair Mountain to test near-surface copper showings hosted in quartz-carbonate-chalcopyrite veins and a fault zone between basalt volcanics and overlying volcaniclastic/siliciclastic rocks. AZ25-001, -002, and -005 were drilled from the same pad location. Assay intervals for AZ25-001 begin at 10m due to incomplete core recovery in the Heavily faulted and fractured upper portion of the hole. Hole AZ25-005 was drilled on the same azimuth as AZ25-001, but at a steeper angle, following the early termination of the first hole due to difficult ground conditions.

Structural analysis indicates dominant SE-striking, steeply-dipping vein orientations, consistent with regional extensional stress regimes and aligning with surface mapping.

Copper mineralization (malachite, azurite, chalcopyrite) was intersected in multiple zones, dominantly hosted in cm-scale quartz-carbonate veins. Best results include 14.4m at 0.44% Cu in hole AZ25-001, with high-grade subintervals up to 2.10% Cu over 0.9m, and 23.5 m at 0.13% Cu in hole AZ25-003. Up to 0.37 g/t Au was present near surface in association with the copper mineralization in hole AZ25-001.

These results confirm the system is copper-bearing and open, with follow-up work planned to refine targeting along the modeled vein orientations.

Southeast Prospect Drilling

Hole AZ25-004 was a step-out hole targeting a zone of alteration and chalcopyrite mineralization within a dioritic body intruded by porphyry dikes. Surface sampling in this area during the 2025 program sampled up to 1.14% Cu and 5.73 g/t Au in an outcrop exposure of intensely altered diorite with a band of chalcopyrite, pyrite, and minor bornite. The hole collared into variably altered diorite with porphyry dikes in the upper 350m, where alteration was dominated by propylitic assemblages with localized halos of secondary biotite and K-feldspar flooding adjacent to dikes. Below 350m, the character of alteration changed to a consistent potassic overprint of K-feldspar, magnetite, and silica, more typical of the inner zones of porphyry systems.

Structural observations indicate that the porphyry dikes dip steeply to the southwest, and with the drill azimuth-oriented southeast, they were cut at shallow angles, progressing from the hanging wall to the footwall downhole. This geometry suggests that the more prospective potassic alteration encountered at depth may project back to surface to the northeast of the drill trace, potentially defining a vector toward the centre of the porphyry system.





Figure 1 - AZ property map showing rock-chip samples with tilt derivative of the reduced-to-pole magnetic field shaded colour contour map (Open File 2020-35).

The 2025 exploration program at the AZ Project confirmed the presence of multiple porphyry-style indicators, including potassic alteration, chalcopyrite-bearing veins, magnetite skarn, and structurally controlled epithermal mineralization. A refined geological model now shows a coherent intrusive-volcano sedimentary architecture consistent with porphyry-skarn systems. While high-grade mineralization was widespread in the first drill holes, alteration zoning, geochemistry, and mineralogy all point to proximity to a porphyry center. These results provide a strong foundation for ongoing geophysical and geochemical surveys to refine targets for future drilling.





Figure 2 - Oblique view of copper assay results in Chair Mountain drillholes AZ25-001, AZ25-002, AZ25-003, AZ25-005.

While Hole AZ25-004 did not return economic copper grades, it successfully confirmed the presence of porphyry-style alteration and mineralization, establishing a clear exploration target for follow-up drilling.

Figure 3 - Oblique view of copper assay results at the SE prospect in drillhole AZ25-004.

Table 1: Significant Drill Results at AZ Project

Hole_ID From_m To_m Length_m Cu % Au g/t AZ25-001 10.2 24.5 14.4 0.44 incl 15.5 17.0 1.5 0.37 0.37 incl 17.6 18.5 0.9 2.10 and 32 32.72 0.7 0.48 and 54.4 73.6 19.2 0.12 AZ25-002 4.0 5.2 1.2 0.11 AZ25-002 172.0 190.82 18.8 0.04 AZ25-003 325 348.5 23.5 0.13 incl 334.5 337.1 2.7 0.46 and incl 345.0 345.5 0.5 1.50 AZ25-004 243.5 246 2.6 0.15 0.27 and 281.3 282.0 0.8 0.11 0.15 AZ25-005 6.6 16.1 9.5 0.11



Reported intervals represent downhole lengths, not true widths. Insufficient drilling has been completed to determine true thickness at this time. Intervals reported are based on recovered core only; zones of no recovery have been excluded from the reported lengths.

Next Steps

The Company will advance a series of surface programs during September 2025 designed to refine exploration vectors and prioritize future targets. A regularly-spaced contour soil sampling program will be completed to delineate coincident geochemical anomalies expected around porphyry, skarn, or epithermal mineralization. Samples will be analyzed by multi-element ICP-MS, with coarse rejects submitted for hyperspectral analysis to build an integrated geochemical and mineralogical dataset useful for vectoring toward concealed mineralization.

The upcoming exploration program will also include geophysical surveys. A ground-based induced polarization (IP) survey is planned to detect chargeability and resistivity anomalies linked to altered and mineralized rocks. A high-resolution airborne magnetic survey will be flown to differentiate between background magnetite and alteration-related magnetite, and to help identify potential magnetite skarn systems. Both datasets will be processed to improve interpretation in areas where magnetic highs are overprinted by magnetite-destructive alteration.

Additional hyperspectral and petrographic studies will be undertaken on select samples to refine the mineralogical framework and improve understanding of alteration and intrusive phases.





Figure 4 - Porphyritic intrusion with 1mm quartz-pyrite stringers throughout. Copper assay of 0.25% and 0.5 g/t Au in interval from 244.5-245.44m in hole AZ25-004.

Figure 5 - Volcaniclastic unit with strong chlorite alteration throughout. Common centimetre-scale quartz-carbonate veining hosting chalcopyrite (339.5m), occasionally rimmed by malachite and pyrite (340.5m). Sample assayed 1.5% copper from 345-345.5m in hole AZ25-004.

Figure 6 - Chair Mountain Drilling Location Map in relation to Cu Surface Rock Samples.





Figure 7- AZ25-004 Drilling Location Map in relation to Cu Surface Rock Samples.





Table 2 - 2025 AZ Drill Hole Locations

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) Core Size AZ25-001 511159 6879201 1594 160.00 -55.00 126.83 HQ AZ25-002 511159 6879201 1594 210.00 -70.00 340.8 HQ AZ25-003 511150 6878972 1555 32.00 -60.00 363.8 HQ AZ25-004 512382 6875292 1314 155.00 -55.00 414 HQ AZ25-005 511159 6879203 1595 160.00 -70.00 255 HQ



About the AZ Project

In September 2024, Yukon Metals conducted a helicopter-supported mapping and sampling program on its AZ property. A prominent zone of orange iron-stained and altered rocks was followed over 1.2 kilometres on the north and eastern flanks of Chair Mountain. Consistent copper mineralization was found along the prospected area. Of the sixty rock-chip samples taken, 18 samples showing significant copper content, assayed from 0.12-3.49%. Hematite alteration was also noted in the area. This can be associated with oxidized hydrothermal fluids, which are key drivers in forming major porphyry copper deposits.

Rock-chip samples were collected in quartz veins within basalt and andesite volcanic rocks in both outcrop and float exposures near the ridge tops. This area is coincident with a major topographic lineament, mapped regionally as a NW trending fault zone, that extends a further kilometer down to Sanpete Creek (a past alluvial gold producer) and the property boundary to the southeast.

The large gossan and mineralized veins provide evidence of a large hydrothermal system driving fluids through the faults and fractures on Chair Mountain. Strongly clay-altered biotite-quartz diorite dykes were mapped in the vicinity of mineralization and are interpreted to be part of the Nutzotin suite of intrusions.

Yukon-based and Local First Nation Contractors Engaged

Drill pad construction at the AZ Property was completed by Minconsult in partnership with Vision Quest Drilling, a Kluane First Nation citizen-owned company. Helicopter support is being provided by Yukon-based Capital Helicopters, with drilling services contracted to Platinum Drilling. Camp services are being delivered by Käganì, a Kluane First Nation citizen-owned enterprise, in partnership with long-standing Yukon-based exploration contractor Archer Cathro.

QAQC

All diamond drill core from the 2025 program at the AZ Project was logged, photographed, and sawn in half using a diamond blade core saw. One half of the core was submitted for geochemical analysis, while the other half was retained in secure storage for reference. Sampling intervals were determined based on geological boundaries and typically ranged 0.3- 1.5 meters. Control samples comprised approximately 10% of all samples submitted, including certified reference standards, analytical blanks, field duplicates, and preparation duplicates. QA/QC results were reviewed in real time, and all data have been verified as meeting acceptable thresholds for accuracy, precision, and contamination before inclusion in this release.

Drill core and rock samples were sent to ALS Minerals for analysis with sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and analysis in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Samples were prepared by crush to 70% passing 2mm, 250g split pulverised better than 85% passing 75 microns (Prep-31A). Pulp samples were analysed for 34 elements by four acid digestion and ICP-AES (ME-ICP61). All samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay and AAS with a 50g nominal sample weight (Au-AA24). Samples over 10,000 g/t Cu were assayed by Ore grade Cu- Four Acid (Cu-OG62).

Rock samples taken while prospecting referenced in this release are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101).

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is a well-financed exploration company with a 17-project portfolio covering more than 43,000 hectares. Built on over 30 years of Berdahl family prospecting, the same team behind Snowline Gold's district-scale assets, YMC provides exposure to copper, gold, silver, and critical metals. While advancing high-priority drill targets at the Birch and AZ copper-gold systems and the Star River gold-silver project, the Company is also conducting generative exploration across its broader portfolio to develop the next pipeline of discovery opportunities. Guided by an experienced leadership team with technical, financial, and Yukon expertise, the Company is well positioned to unlock new mineral discoveries across the Yukon territory.

Yukon Metals is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while also enhancing shareholder value. Rooted in a philosophy of inclusiveness and shared prosperity, the Company's strategy offers both local community members and investors the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from its success.

The Yukon

The Yukon remains one of the world's last underexplored mineral belts, offering exceptional discovery potential. The Territory is home to a highly skilled and conscientious local workforce, shaped by generations of exploration experience coupled with a deep respect for the land.

Recent major discoveries with local roots, such as Snowline Gold's Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, highlight the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information about the metal association and geology of the prospect areas at the AZ project, including Chair Mountain, Nutzotin, Wrangell and California, the accuracy of the copper mineralization, the potential for economic grades of copper, silver and gold, Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities, and the Company's future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Chair Mountain and other properties not being prospective copper-rich, gold-rich or silver-rich geological systems; rock samples analysed not being representative of overall mineralization; the required assumptions of completed helicopter-supported mapping and sampling programs; not having significant scale and a lack of economic grade minerals; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

References

Aurora Geosciences Ltd. and Bruce, J.O., 2020. Tilt Derivative of the Reduced-to-Pole Magnetic Field Shaded Colour Contour Map (NTS 115K). In: Reprocessing of Yukon magnetic data for NTS 115K. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 2020-35, scale 1:250 000, 4 sheets.

