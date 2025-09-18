Morristown, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - eDesign Interactive, an award-winning web design and digital marketing agency, recently launched a redesigned website for the Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey (OINJ), one of the state's largest providers of orthopedic care.

This reimagined website delivers a modern, patient-first experience with immersive videos, dynamic animations, and streamlined navigation to make accessing orthopedic information and services easier than ever. Designed with clarity and accessibility at its core, the platform emphasizes intuitive calls to action, urgent care visibility, and educational resources that strengthen OINJ's connection with patients.

New OINJ Website Homepage

This launch builds on the proven success of eDesign's 2017 redesign of OINJ's site, which drove a 326% increase in organic traffic within months of its launch. The previous web transformation laid the foundation for a long-term growth strategy powered by SEO, content marketing, and data-driven optimization. Over the years, these efforts have delivered thousands of new patient interactions and made organic traffic the primary growth engine of the practice.

"Healthcare websites face a unique challenge: balancing complex medical information with a user experience that patients of all ages can navigate," said Vincent Mazza, Managing Partner at eDesign Interactive. "Our approach with OINJ focused on simplifying pathways to care while ensuring the site could scale with their growing practice."

OINJ leadership echoed this sentiment, noting that the partnership with eDesign has spanned nearly a decade and has consistently driven measurable results. In the past few years, OINJ's website has ranked on the first page of Google for national orthopedic searches, while locally focused content has captured top positions in regional search results.

Within weeks of its launch, the new website drove a 14% increase in organic traffic and a 21% growth in key online engagements.

To learn more about eDesign Interactive's full list of services, please visit https://edesigninteractive.com/services.

About eDesign Interactive

eDesign Interactive is an award-winning digital experience agency headquartered in Morristown, NJ. Founded in 2004 with a team of 50+ talented individuals fueled by passion, artistic flair, and unconventional ideas, eDesign combines creativity with strategic insight to help brands connect meaningfully with their audiences.

About The Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey

The Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey (OINJ) is the region's premier provider of musculoskeletal care, delivering expert diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation for patients of all ages with acute or chronic orthopedic conditions. With a team of board-certified physicians and surgeons recognized among New Jersey Monthly's Top Doctors, OINJ offers both surgical and non-surgical solutions across specialties, including joint replacement, sports medicine, spine surgery, pain management, rheumatology, and more. Committed to accessibility and excellence, OINJ combines advanced medical expertise with compassionate care to help patients return to the activities they love.



For more information, visit www.orthopedicnj.com.

