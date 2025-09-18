Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A2QMM5 | ISIN: CA98387F1036
Xali Gold Corp.: Xali Gold Resumes Trading

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xali Gold Corp. (TSXV:XGC) ("Xali Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that the Company will resume trading today following a Reinstatement Review by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is very pleased to get back to our normal course of business and focus our efforts on a new acquisition in South America while we continue to hold both exploration potential as well as upside on revenues streams in Mexico.

About Xali Gold

Xali Gold is a gold and silver exploration company focused on advancing opportunities in the Americas. The Company is focused on the acquisition of an advanced-stage gold project in South America with a near-term production goal. Xali Gold maintains exploration potential as well as two royalty agreements with third parties who have the rights to produce gold and silver from specific areas of the El Oro gold-silver Project in Mexico, a historic district-scale system with a long history of significant gold and silver production.

Xali Gold is dedicated to being a responsible Community partner.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., President and CEO is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the projects discussed above. Ms. Freeze has reviewed and approved the contents of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of the Board of Xali Gold Corp.

"Joanne Freeze" P.Geo.
President, CEO and Director

For further information please contact:
Joanne Freeze, President & CEO
info@xaligold.com

Forward-looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking information (as such term is defined under Canadian securities laws) including but not limited to historical production records. While such forward-looking information is expressed by Xali Gold in good faith and believed by Xali Gold to have a reasonable basis, they may address future events and conditions and are therefore subject to inherent risks and uncertainties including those set out in Xali Gold's MD&A. Factors that cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, without limitation, gold prices, results of exploration and development activities, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, potential environmental issues, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Xali Gold expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


