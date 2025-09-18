Greene Concepts, Inc.: Strategic Alliance Opens Global Shipping Channels in the Middle East for Greene Concepts' Artesian Water

MARION, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW) has partnered with Save the World With Water and one of the world's top global logistics leaders in large-scale oceanic shipping to establish a large-scale water delivery network serving the Middle East. This collaboration combines Greene Concepts' refill water station, Save the World With Water's regional expertise, and unmatched global shipping logistics to efficiently deliver clean, artesian water to communities in urgent need.

Greene Concepts' large-scale refill water station in Marion, NC will serve as the primary source of artesian spring water, filling high-capacity bladders for shipment to the Middle East. The shipping logistics company's ocean and inland transportation network-among the most extensive and efficient in the world-will facilitate reliable end-to-end delivery.

Leland Hardy, Founder of Save the World With Water, states, "This initiative establishes a gateway to the Middle East and a critical hub for global trade. This relationship with Greene Concepts and the shipping logistics company allows us to supply massive amounts of water to a region where 83% of the population faces extreme water stress. Together, we can significantly reduce that burden."

The collaboration not only addresses urgent humanitarian needs but also positions Greene Concepts as a global supplier of clean water.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, adds, "Our new partnership with Save the World With Water and the shipping logistics company provides a direct pathway to bring water where it's needed most-while creating incredible opportunities for growth. During a recent visit to our Marion plant, Leland Hardy and senior two executives from the shipping container company praised our water source, our bottling operations, and our refill station. Their confidence in our capabilities sets the stage for an extraordinary venture."

Mr. Greene concludes, "I fully support Save the World With Water's mission to deliver fresh, potable water for drinking, bathing, and irrigation throughout the Middle East. With the shipping container's reach into 130 countries, 700 vessels worldwide, and its industry-leading logistics platform, Greene Concepts is now positioned to supply millions of new consumers. This marks an important step forward in innovation, global expansion, and operational efficiency as Greene Concepts brings clean water to millions of new consumers worldwide."

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts , Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion,North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/strategic-alliance-opens-global-shipping-channels-in-the-middle-1074558