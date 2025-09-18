U.S. Hunger: State Farm Packaging 1 Million Meals for Families in Need

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / U.S. Hunger (USH) is pleased to announce its continued partnership with State Farm for the 2025 Million Meal Pack, a large-scale volunteer event focused on assembling meals for communities in need. Through this collaboration, State Farm employees, USH staff, and community volunteers will join forces to pack meals that will help address food insecurity across the region.

"Partnering with State Farm for the Million Meal Pack is a powerful way for USH to put hope into action," said Rick Whitted, CEO of U.S. Hunger. "Together, we're not just moving boxes; we're helping families, neighbors, and individuals who depend on every meal. We're grateful to State Farm and all the volunteers for helping us reach more people than we could alone."

"State Farm is proud to host the second Million Meal Pack in the Bloomington/Normal area. Providing one million meals is a significant contribution that will surely make a positive impact on many individuals and families in Illinois", said Rasheed Merritt, HR&D Executive - Corporate Responsibility, State Farm Insurance. "Being a Good Neighbor is not just a slogan; it's a commitment we live by every day. This event exemplifies our dedication to supporting the communities where we live and work."

Get Involved - Everyone is invited to roll up their sleeves and be part of this powerful day of service. Whether you come with family, friends, or coworkers, there's a place for you on the packing line. Volunteers can register now at statefarm12.regfox.com/million-meal-pack-2025 to reserve a spot and help us reach our goal of one million meals.

About U.S. Hunger

U.S. Hunger is 501(c)(3) that has activated more than 100,000 volunteers to distribute over 185 million meals across the globe. They address hunger by engaging volunteers, educating on the root causes of food insecurity, and creating access to nutritious meals for low-income families and individuals. Learn more at http://www.ushunger.org.

About State Farm

For over 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,400 agents and 67,000 employees serve over 91 million policies and accounts - including auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is also available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 39 on the 2024 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

SOURCE: U.S. Hunger

