Nolla Health Debuts AI-Powered Skin Health Platform In U.S. So You Can Ditch Your Dermatologist's Waitlist

After treating 50,000+ patients abroad, the Norwegian startup closes $4.5M seed round, opens U.S. headquarters, and launches Acne Care app.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Nolla Health , the company pioneering AI-powered personal healthcare, today announced its U.S. launch across 40+ states, introducing a "Personal Care Companion for Your Skin" that makes dermatologist-level treatment more accessible than ever. The launch and opening of its U.S. headquarters in New York City comes on the heels of a $4.5 million seed round led by General Catalyst, with participation from SNÖ Ventures and Commure founder Diede van Lamoen. For its U.S. debut, Nolla is rolling out its Acne Treatment App , the first in a suite of AI-powered healthcare products the company plans to introduce.

"I grew up with a doctor in the family and only later realized how rare that access is," said Luis Wenus, Co-Founder and CEO of Nolla Health. "Having someone who knows your medical history, is always available, and truly personalizes your care shouldn't be a luxury. With today's technology, we can finally begin to deliver that experience for everyone."

In Norway, Nolla treated more than 50,000 patients in just six months, catching thousands of serious skin conditions while reducing clinician time per patient by 10x. Both of its apps, for acne treatment and skin cancer screening, consistently ranked among the top five medical apps in the App Store.

A New Standard for Continuous Skin Care

Dermatology is one of the most in-demand but hardest-to-access specialties. In the U.S., patients wait an average of 36 days to see a dermatologist. For conditions like acne, affecting up to 50 million Americans each year, delays in treatment can be costly both physically and emotionally. Nolla replaces that delay with care that adapts daily:

AI-powered skin scans that track changes in real time.

Clinician-reviewed treatment plans prescribed asynchronously.

Custom compounded medications manufactured in the U.S. and shipped directly to patients' homes.

By focusing first on acne, Nolla brings a highly visual, data-rich condition into the digital-first era, delivering more personalized, consistent, and adaptive treatment than traditional models allow.

A Full-Stack Approach to Care

While many AI healthcare startups focus on plugging language models into existing systems, Nolla is rethinking the entire stack, from diagnosis and tracking to prescriptions and referrals. By building its own proprietary AI models and delivering care directly to patients through its apps, Nolla reduces friction, cuts costs, and improves outcomes.

"At General Catalyst, we believe AI-native healthcare models can make care more accessible and affordable for patients everywhere," said Neeraj Arora, Managing Director at General Catalyst. "By building a full-stack platform that integrates proprietary AI with clinician oversight, Nolla is creating a seamless path from diagnosis through treatment and follow-up. We're excited to support the team as they expand to the U.S. and work to deliver timely, high-quality care at scale."

With the new capital, Nolla will expand its U.S. operations, grow its clinical and engineering footprint, and accelerate R&D toward additional condition-specific apps, advancing the company's long-term vision to build a vertically integrated, AI-powered healthcare platform that provides personalized, concierge-level care at scale.

Nolla's Acne Care app is now available in 40+ states for $59/month, sign up for your first free scan here .

ABOUT NOLLA HEALTH:

Nolla Health is building AI-powered personal care companions for everyone. Beginning with acne and skin health, Nolla combines proprietary AI with clinician oversight to deliver diagnosis, treatment, prescriptions, and follow-up in one seamless experience. Headquartered in New York, Nolla operates across 40+ states. Learn more at https://www.nollahealth.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nina Pfister, MAG PR at E: nina@mooringadvisorygroup.com; P: 781-929-5620

SOURCE: Nolla Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nolla-health-debuts-ai-powered-skin-health-platform-in-u.s.-so-you-ca-1074826