Berkeley SkyDeck Demo Day to Showcase Global Startup Momentum

Leading UC Berkeley accelerator celebrates portfolio successes while spotlighting Batch 20 founders from nine countries

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Berkeley SkyDeck , the global hub for entrepreneurship and a leading accelerator, today announced details of its upcoming Demo Day taking place September 23, 2025. Ranking as one of the largest Demo Day events in the Bay Area, Berkeley SkyDeck attracts over 1,000 investors who will be introduced to 19 innovative startups from founders across eight countries. This year's Batch 20 accelerator companies are tackling some of the biggest challenges across AI, robotics, security, enterprise, health tech, and more.

"Every year, the startups we support push the boundaries of what's possible," said Chon Tang, Founding Partner of Berkeley SkyDeck Fund. "From AI to robotics to cybersecurity, SkyDeck founders are creating solutions that will drive innovation and economic growth around the world, and Demo Day is just the beginning of their journey."

Since launching its first Demo Day in 2018, SkyDeck has grown into one of the most sought-after accelerators globally, with more than 6,800 startups applying each year for fewer than 30 coveted spots. Collectively, SkyDeck startups have raised more than $2.7 billion in funding, and UC Berkeley continues to rank as the No. 1 university for producing venture-backed founders, according to PitchBook .

Demo Day kicks off with registration at 2:00 pm at Zellerbach Hall, followed by startup pitches at 2:30 pm. An expo and reception from 4:30-6 pm will be followed by Demo Night, featuring additional invite-only events.

About Berkeley SkyDeck

Berkeley SkyDeck is a leading accelerator and the global hub for entrepreneurship. As UC Berkeley's largest and most prominent accelerator, SkyDeck combines hands-on mentorship with the vast resources of its research university. SkyDeck is the only accelerator of its kind that offers the value of a dedicated investment fund alongside the resources and network of a top university. To date, SkyDeck startups have raised more than $2.7 billion in aggregate. Participating startups have access to SkyDeck's 900 advisors, 70 industry partners, and a network of more than 613,000 UC Berkeley alumni. For more information, see skydeck.berkeley.edu .

Media contact

Songue PR for Berkeley SkyDeck

skydeck@songuepr.com

SOURCE: Berkeley SkyDeck

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/berkeley-skydeck-demo-day-to-showcase-global-startup-momentum-1074839