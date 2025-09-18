AVENTURA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Visualogyx, a leader in inspection, quality control, and compliance software, today announced its official rebrand to VLX. The new name reflects the company's growth into a globally recognized platform trusted by enterprises in energy, logistics, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, distribution and real estate.

Visualogyx Rebrands as VLX, Establishing a Global Standard for Digital Inspections and Compliance

"Our transition to VLX is about clarity, trust, and recognition. It's an evolution, not revolution, of our brand" says David Woldenberg, CEO of VLX. "As we expand internationally, VLX captures what our customers already tell us: when something is inspected and verified, they say, 'Did you VLX it?'"

Global Reach, Practical Innovation

VLX delivers scalable technology that helps organizations Verify, then Trust®:

Prove compliance, reduce operational risk, and prevent fraud

Accelerate inspections and audits across complex industries

Replace paper- and spreadsheet-based workflows with trusted digital reporting

As part of its evolution, VLX will continue to introduce AI-powered capabilities that improve accuracy and productivity. Tools such as CountIt (automated visual asset counting) and KYPit® (validation and fraud-prevention for inspections) are already transforming how enterprises operate.

At the same time, new enhancements are continually being released to strengthen compliance, streamline audits, and help organizations achieve faster, more reliable results at scale. "AI and digital transformation only matter when they advance accuracy, trust, and productivity," said Hans Stimming, Chief of Product & Growth at VLX. "Our focus is embedding reliable technology into client workflows so inspections, audits, and validations deliver practical, measurable impact."

For clients, the transition will feel effortless. Applications, logins, and support channels remain unchanged, guaranteeing continuous access and reliable service.

Visit www.vlx.ai or watch a video to see the impact VLX delivers to clients.

VLX | Verify, then Trust®

