Seven Starling Raises Fresh Funding to Accelerate National Expansion of Women's Mental Health Platform

Rethink Impact leads investment round as company targets expansion to 30+ states by end of 2026

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Seven Starling , a leading virtual provider of women's behavioral health services, today announced it has raised $8M in funding led by Rethink Impact to accelerate national expansion of its specialized maternal mental health platform. The round includes participation from insiders Pear VC, Zeal Capital Partners, Magnify Ventures, Ulu Ventures, Expa, Fiore Ventures, the March of Dimes, Rogue Women's Fund, and Graham & Walker.

Currently operating in 18 states with partnerships across 1,500 OBGYNs, the company plans to expand to over 30 states by the end of 2026, significantly increasing access to specialized care for women experiencing mental health challenges during fertility, pregnancy, postpartum, and early parenthood.

Seven Starling was founded by Harvard Business School graduates Tina Keshani and Sophia Richter, who combined their operational scaling expertise with personal experience navigating the challenges of growing their own families.

Scaling Proven Clinical Model Nationwide

Seven Starling's expansion builds on demonstrated clinical outcomes, with 90% of patients achieving significant improvement in depression symptoms through the company's provider-integrated model. The platform maintains in-network coverage with major health plans, including Anthem, Aetna, Cigna, and United Healthcare, representing over 100 million covered lives and has expanded coverage options including Medicaid programs in a growing number of markets.

"We saw an opportunity to build something different by working directly within the healthcare system rather than working around it," said Keshani, CEO and Co-Founder, who previously led payer expansions and telemedicine solutions at Warby Parker. "Our provider-integrated approach ensures women get specialized care at the moment they need it most."

Addressing a $14 Billion Healthcare Crisis

Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders affect 1 in 5 women , making them the most common complication of childbirth. Yet 75% of diagnosed women never receive treatment due to systemic barriers including provider shortages, insurance limitations, and geographic access challenges. Untreated conditions cost the U.S. healthcare system $14 billion annually , while suicide remains the leading cause of maternal death in the first year postpartum.

In August 2024, the US Surgeon General issued an advisory titled "Parents Under Pressure," identifying parental mental health as a critical public health challenge requiring immediate national attention.

Proven Clinical Outcomes at Scale

Seven Starling's evidence-based platform delivers measurable results:

90% see clinical improvement: Patients who complete the program show statistically significant reduction in depression symptoms (5-point PHQ-9 decrease)

4.9/5 patient satisfaction: 97% found therapist time valuable

Rapid access: 1-day average time to initial consult and care team match vs. 5-week industry average

Insurance accessibility: 96% of patients use in-network coverage with most copays being $0-30

Removing barriers: 40% of patients accessing mental health care for the first time

Health equity: 37% of patients identify as BIPOC; 50% of clinicians are BIPOC

"Maternal mental health represents a massive market failure - high costs, poor outcomes, and critically underserved populations - and is ripe for disruption," said Jenny Abramson, Founder & Managing Partner of Rethink Impact, the largest fund in the country backing women-led tech companies. "Seven Starling's tech enabled integrated model tackles one of healthcare's most pressing challenges with measurable results. This is healthcare innovation that actually moves the needle."

Technology-Enabled Healthcare Infrastructure

The company's platform offers automated patient screening technology, seamless one-click referrals, and direct EMR integrations, enabling over 90% of their patients to be referred by 1,500 OBGYNs across the country. Seven Starling's proprietary technology automates critical operational functions including insurance verification, personalized care team assignment, and care coordination, removing traditional barriers that prevent patients from accessing care. The platform's AI capabilities handle administrative workflows while licensed clinicians trained specifically in perinatal mental health deliver individual therapy, group sessions, and medication management.

"We've built technology to solve the operational challenges that typically create friction in healthcare delivery," said Sophia Richter, COO and Co-Founder of Seven Starling. "Our platform's ability to seamlessly integrate with existing provider workflows while automating complex processes like revenue cycle operations is what enables us to scale specialized care nationwide."

"Seven Starling solved the problem I've had for years, knowing my patients need support but having nowhere appropriate to refer them quickly," said Dr. Annam Abbasi, an OBGYN at Virginia Physicians for Women. "The seamless referrals and rapid patient access has transformed how we address maternal mental health at my practice."

About Seven Starling

Seven Starling is a leading virtual provider of women's behavioral health services, specializing in perinatal mental health care. The company's integrated platform combines evidence-based therapy, medication management, and care coordination to address mental health challenges during fertility, pregnancy, pregnancy loss, postpartum, and early parenthood. Founded by Harvard Business School graduates, Seven Starling partners with healthcare providers and major insurance plans to deliver accessible, specialized care. For more information, visit www.sevenstarling.com .

About Rethink Impact

Rethink Impact is the largest venture firm in the country dedicated to investing in female leaders using technology to help solve the world's biggest problems (Forbes) and believes the next generation of extraordinary companies will find success through their relentless pursuit of mission for the benefit of all communities. For more information, visit https://rethinkimpact.com or contact Chelsea at chelsea@rethinkimpact.com.

