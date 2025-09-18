I-ON Digital Corp To Expand Access to its Central Vault to Power Next-Gen Asset-Backed Stablecoins with Gold-Backed ION.au

Upcoming announcements highlight transactions centered on I-ON's flagship gold-backed digital asset, ION.au, an Asset-backed Security (ABS) central to the Company's leadership in transforming legacy financial services for the digital age.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB:IONI), a recognized leader in digital asset infrastructure and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, is advancing the next wave of secure and transparent decentralized finance through the expansion of its ION.au Central Vault initiatives. By deploying its flagship gold-backed digital asset, ION.au, as a digital vault-based asset-backed security (ABS), I-ON is setting new standards for stability and trust in digital finance. This highly anticipated deployment positions I-ON as a premier centralized repository for the digitized physical and in situ gold reserves meeting ION.au asset quality standards. Supported by institutional-grade vaulting, ION.au provides balance sheet enhancement for digital asset-ready banks, stablecoin issuers, and exchanges bridging traditional finance with the rapidly expanding Open Finance marketplace-one increasingly defined by transparency, security, and blockchain-enabled portability.

I-ON Digital's expanded Central Vault program is structured to support independent stablecoin initiatives from its portfolio of trusted vault client-partners. Each initiative utilizes ION.au as a gold-backed security, anchored to the Company's established internal pricing peg to the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) daily price - a framework designed to reinforce stability, transparency, and investor confidence across each deployment.

By extending Central Vault services, I-ON will provide third-party holders of ION.au access to secure, centralized vaulting and ledger enhancement solutions. This builds and expands on the company's mission to bridge the traditional financial sector with next-generation digital asset infrastructure through institutional-grade compliance, transparency, and accountability.

"The concept of deploying closely held or managed ION.au further demonstrates I-ON's role as a trusted stakeholder in the transformation of legacy financial services into the digital age," said Carlos X. Montoya, CEO of I-ON Digital Corp. "Vault-based deployment and correspondent services are designed to enhance and support I-ON's Digital Asset Platform (DAP), which enables banks and other financial service providers to onboard, buy, sell, trade, manage, and report on digital asset activities involving their own holdings or services."

Montoya added, "Both the DAP and ION.au deployment initiatives are structured to drive long-term, recurring revenue for the Company's income statement."

About I-ON Digital Corp.:

I-ON Digital Corp. is a pioneer in the digitization of real-world assets (RWA) and blockchain-driven tokenization technologies. The company's flagship initiative, the ION.au digital security, is revolutionizing gold asset digitization, enabling secure, transparent, and efficient access to in-situ gold reserves. By integrating advanced blockchain solutions, I-ON Digital empowers industries and investors to unlock the true value of physical and digital assets.

For more information about I-ON Digital Corp. and its initiatives, visit www.iondigitalcorp.com.

