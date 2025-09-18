Trifecta Gold Ltd.: Trifecta Gold Completes 2025 Drilling Program at the Rye Project, Yukon

Step-out hole RY-25-06 intersected 210 m of hornfels with an average sheeted vein density of 13 per metre, extending the zone of abundant veining along strike and down-dip

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFF) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has completed 1992 m of diamond drilling as part of its 2025 program at the Rye Project. Rye is situated 14 km from the North Canol Road between two mid-Cretaceous granitic intrusions - the Itsi and Itsi East plutons - in the eastern portion of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. Diamond drilling equipment has now been demobilized from the property, and the logged and photographed drill core has been shipped to Whitehorse, Yukon for sawing and geochemical analysis.

A total of six holes were completed, with visual observations from the first three holes previously announced on August 28, 2025. All six holes were directed toward zones of densely sheeted quartz-tourmaline±arsenopyrite veins, located in and around the reduced, mid-Cretaceous Itsi Pluton (Figure 1). Hole RY-25-01 cut a 224 m wide zone (from surface) of hornfels hosting an abundance of sheeted quartz-pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite±arsenopyrite±scheelite veins, with measured vein densities averaging 15 per metre, including broad areas with vein densities greater than 25 per metre. The final hole of the program, RY-25-06, was collared about 130 m behind, and south of RY-25-01 and was designed to better assess the width and down-dip extent of the sheeted veins. Hole 25-06 cut a 210 m wide zone with measured vein densities averaging 13 per metre. Drill hole specifics for all holes completed in 2025 are listed in the table below.

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) RY-25-01 443185 6978904 315 -45 318 RY-25-02 443003 6978590 305 -45 287 RY-25-03 442893 6978453 115 -45 365 RY-25-04 443003 6978590 125 -45 278 RY-25-05 442835 6978339 115 -45 294 RY-25-06 443217 6978776 315 -45 450

Figure 1 - Map of completed 2025 diamond drill holes at Rye, along with drill hole vein density illustrated thematically and soil sample results for bismuth

RY-25-04 was drilled from the same pad as RY-25-02 but directed southeast, toward sheeted veins identified in surface exposures of hornfels, which are cut by a number of granitic dykes associated with elevated vein densities. The strongest veining was from the top 97 m of the hole, which intersected meta-sandstone and narrow dykes with a measured average vein density of 7 quartz±pyrite±pyrrhotite and quartz-tourmaline veins per metre. Scheelite (tungsten) mineralization was observed disseminated within the dykes, and the hole was terminated in a fault before it could reach its intended depth (Figure 4).

RY-25-05 was collared 300 m southwest of hole RY-25-04. The hole intersected weakly silicified feldspar-porphyry granodiorite, as well as a number of narrow dykes of various compositions. Vein densities overall were generally low, comprising quartz±pyrrhotite±chalcopyrite veins with measured densities of 2 or less per metre.

RY-25-06 was a step-out hole collared 130 m south of hole RY-25-01, with the same azimuth and dip. The hole was designed to test the width and down-dip extent of the zone of sheeted veins encountered in hole RY-25-01 (Figure 2). Like hole RY-25-01, hole 25-06 encountered a 210 m long zone of sheeted quartz-pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite±arsenopyrite±scheelite veins, with an average measured vein density of 13 per metre, including local vein density measurements greater than 25 per metre (Figure 3). Hole RY-25-06 represents an approximately 105 m step-out down dip, and a 55 m step-out along strike from 25-01, and the zone of dense veining remains open along both axes.

Figure 2 - Cross-section of holes RY-25-01 and RY-25-06, with drill hole vein density illustrated thematically

Figure 3 - Drill core from hole RY-25-06, between 275.48 and 301.33 m, where the average measured sheeted vein density is >15 per metre

Assay results from rock samples collected in 2025, in preparation for the inaugural diamond drill program, included a highlight result of 21.1 g/t gold and 8550 ppm bismuth. A further 28 rocks were collected as the drill program proceeded, and geochemical results from these samples are pending. While the Company considers the visual results of the abovementioned drill holes to be encouraging, it cautions that the significance of the mineralization observed will not be known until assays have been received and reviewed.

Figure 4 - Drill core from hole RY-25-04, between 38.71 and 51.32 m, where the average measured sheeted vein density is 7 per metre comprising qtz-pyrite+/-carbonate and qtz-pyrite-pyrrhotite

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Trifecta's Vice President, Jackson Morton, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Tombstone Gold Belt

Extending more than 1000 km from the Fairbanks district in Alaska eastward across the entire width of Yukon, the Tombstone Gold Belt hosts many large Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) mines such as Fort Knox in Alaska (>10 million oz), Eagle and Olive in Yukon (>4 million oz) and the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine, also in Yukon. Since May 2020 over 17 million additional ounces of gold have been discovered in the Yukon portion of the belt, including Snowline Gold's Tier 1 Valley discovery, Sitka Gold's RC deposit, Banyan Gold's AurMac deposits and Victoria Gold's Raven deposit.

Tombstone Gold Belt systems are characterized by sheeted, auriferous quartz veins forming in the carapace zones of Cretaceous-age plutons. They have a characteristic geochemical signature with a gold-bismuth-tellurium±tungsten core within a broader gold-arsenic halo. The deposits are found within and surrounding the reduced intrusions, and typically exhibit a geophysical signature comprising a magnetic low (ie. reduced) coinciding with at conductivity low. Veining in RIRGS systems is typically zoned with a core of sheeted veins surrounded by more discrete gold-arsenic veins and more distal silver-lead-zinc veins.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and 9 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt where over 17 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. Initial drilling at the Company's Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Richard Drechsler"

President and CEO

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit www.trifectagold.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Richard Drechsler

President and CEO

Tel: (604) 687-2522

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Trifecta Gold Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/trifecta-gold-completes-2025-drilling-program-at-the-rye-project-yukon-1075255