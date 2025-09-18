Fayetteville, Arkansas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - The UA Power Group (UAPG), the University of Arkansas' globally recognized semiconductor and power electronics research organization, today announced the launch of the nation's first ever Multi-User Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Research Fabrication Facility (MUSiC). MUSiC is the first open-access SiC fab facility in the United States dedicated to silicon carbide (SiC) research, prototyping, and large-scale commercialization.

MUSiC fast-tracks U.S. SiC commercialization while continuing to advance SiC and related materials research. At its core, MUSiC will provide advanced capabilities for prototyping, lower barriers to innovation and accelerate development cycles. The industry engagement models offered range from standard multi-project wafers, semi-custom shuttles, integration of external R&D modules, and full custom builds. This versatility ensures that both American early-stage innovators and established partners can access pathways tailored to advancing their commercialization requirements.

"MUSiC provides the nation with unparalleled SiC research and development resources," added Dr. Alan Mantooth, Executive Director of UA Power Group, and Distinguished Professor at the University of Arkansas. "What makes MUSiC unique is its ability to serve as bridge between development and high-volume production, helping to provide our partners - both large and small - with a direct path from innovation to marketplace deployment. This capability is essential for continued U.S. competitiveness."

UAPG is America's most vertically integrated, university-based power electronics program, designed to support the entire innovation pipeline - from device design and fabrication to prototyping with MUSiC, packaging through the High-Density Electronics Center (HiDEC), and system-level demonstration and testing at the National Center for Reliable Electric Power Transmission (NCREPT) a 6 MVA test facility. MUSiC's processes are aligned with semiconductor industry standards. This allows for a seamless transition from low-volume prototyping to high-volume manufacturing.

Proven Track Record

MUSiC supports industry-scale manufacturing and builds on a long track record of innovation by UA Power Group in semiconductor and power electronics research:

First integrated SiC gate driver chip imbedded in power modules - a breakthrough that enhances efficiency and performance.

35X power density improvement over incumbent solutions for onboard charging electronics.

Patented residential power router advancing smart energy management.

Fault diagnosis in megawatt-scale power converters, improving reliability in critical infrastructure.

Battery charger electronics that support next-generation mobility from EV through heavy equipment applications.

Data center electronics optimizing energy efficiency in computing environments.

Demonstrated leadership in electrified transportation: hybrid electric Caterpillar bulldozer, hybrid electric aircraft, and hydrogen-based electric aircraft projects.

Dr. Kim Needy, Dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Arkansas, commented: "The launch of MUSiC reflects our deep commitment to advancing semiconductor research, which strengthens U.S. leadership in this critical field. MUSiC provides partners a unique bridge between research breakthroughs and industry adoption - enabling our faculty, students, and partners to pioneer new technologies while fueling workforce and economic growth."

"America's continued leadership in semiconductors is directly tied to our ability to innovate in emerging materials like silicon carbide, which is critical to our national interests," said Dr. Mantooth. "SiC powers everything from electric transportation and renewable energy to defense and aerospace systems. Through MUSiC and its other organizations, UA Power Group ensures the United States has a secure, homegrown capability to develop, prototype, and commercialize these technologies, strengthening both our economic resilience and national security," added Dr. Mantooth.

Bill Lansden, Chief Strategy Officer at the University of Arkansas, College of Engineering, said:

"MUSiC is more than a fabrication facility - it is a key part of a comprehensive workforce pipeline we are building for the future of semiconductors. Semiconductor engineering is an integral part of our curriculum at the University of Arkansas, and we are supporting that commitment into high schools across Northwest Arkansas. By engaging students early and preparing them through advanced training at the university level, we are building the workforce needed to power the next generation of semiconductor, AI, and quantum technology development."

Northwest Arkansas: An Emerging Semiconductor Hub

MUSiC strengthens Northwest Arkansas's position as an emerging hub for semiconductor manufacturing, which will power job creation. These include high-paying jobs in semiconductor fabrication, design, packaging, and testing, with multiplier effects in construction, logistics, and supply industries. This will bring long-term regional and national economic benefits. Anchored by a world-class university, the region offers:

A deep background in semiconductor engineering.

A robust pipeline of workforce talent designed for high-volume semiconductor production.

Established infrastructure needed to support advanced manufacturing.

An established and growing ecosystem of academic, government, and industry partnerships.

A world-class semiconductor supply chain that reduces dependence on overseas manufacturing.

"This unique combination has made Northwest Arkansas the ideal home for the nation's first open-access SiC fabrication facility and future home for semiconductor manufacturers," added Dr. Needy.

About MUSiC

The Multi-User Silicon Carbide Research Fabrication Facility (MUSiC) was established through financial support from the National Science Foundation's Mid-Scale Research Infrastructure program, the Army Research Laboratory and Army Research Office, the University of Arkansas, and the State of Arkansas. MUSiC is America's first open-access SiC research fab in the United States. Operated by the UAPG, MUSiC supports prototyping and collaborative research that advances semiconductor technologies critical to energy, defense, and communications. MUSiC offers partners an array of commercialization pathways, including MPWs, semi-custom shuttles, external module integration and full custom builds. All MUSiC processes are aligned with the latest industry standards to enable seamless transition from development to volume manufacturing.

