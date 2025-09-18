Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) ("Magna Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received airborne magnetic and electromagnetic data from its recently completed VTEM Plus survey completed at its 100% owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project (the "Humber Project" or the "Project") located in western Newfoundland. Preliminary review of the geophysical data indicates the presence of zones of conductivity that are spatially coincident with cobalt-bearing lake sediments, as further detailed below. The discovery of conductive units on the property has led to additional staking of mineral licences adjacent to the current land position. An additional 5 mineral licences totalling 6,450 hectares were acquired via map staking. The Humber Project now comprises a total of 21 mineral licences totalling 49,925 hectares.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has received additional assays from prospecting at its recently discovered zone of copper mineralization along the Hughes Lake Trend (Figures 1 and 2; see news release dated July 17, 2025). A total of 61 rock samples were collected during an initial phase of prospecting and results have been received for all samples collected to date. Prospecting and geological mapping has outlined copper mineralization over a minimum strike length of 1.0 kilometres with the zone being open for expansion along strike and at depth. In addition, copper and gold mineralization assaying up to 422 ppb gold and 0.07% copper was discovered in mafic volcanics along the Hughes Lake Trend (Figure 3).

Magna Terra would like to acknowledge and thank both the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency ("ACOA") for their financial assistance through the Junior Exploration Assistance ("JEA") program for work on the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project.

Humber Project Highlights

Discovery of 1 km of copper mineralization at Hughes Lake;

Host to regionally anomalous Cu, Co, Ag, Pb +/- Au, Mo, As, and Sb lake sediments;

Airborne conductors coincident with lake sediment anomalies;

8+ km Hughes Lake Copper-Cobalt Trend;

Analogous to the Kalahari Copper Belt, Namibia and Botswana; Central African Copper Belt, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); and the Kupferschiefer Belt, Poland;

Globally, these Sediment-hosted Stratiform Copper ("SSC") deposit types represent 20% of Cu production** and 60% of Co production^^;

District-scale land package now comprising 49,925 hectares;

Located within the premier mining jurisdiction of Newfoundland and Labrador;

Year-round accessibility with road access to the majority of the Project;

First mover advantage in a previously unrecognized area of exploration potential; and

Acquired through staking - cost effective acquisition and with no underlying royalties or option payments.

"We are very pleased with the additional copper results from our new discovery at the Humber Project. These results outline a zone of copper mineralization over a minimum 1 kilometre strike length with assays up to 1.26% Cu. The zone of in-situ Cu mineralization is open along strike and down dip. The discovery of gold-copper mineralization within nearby mafic volcanic rocks further supports the significant discovery potential on the Humber Project. Preliminary review of the airborne magnetic and electromagnetic data is demonstrating coincident zones of conductivity with previously identified elevated cobalt lake sediment data which is very encouraging. We have staked additional claims to incorporate potential strike length extensions of these conductive zones. While early stage, these initial generative results further support our view that the Humber Project has the potential to host Sediment-hosted Stratiform Copper deposits, and our exploration team is currently assessing additional targets across the expanded project. We will be undertaking additional regional geochemical sampling, prospecting, and mapping within the greater Project area focused on prospective areas highlighted by the airborne geophysical data, to commence in the next few weeks."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Airborne Geophysical Targets

Magna Terra contracted GeoTech Ltd. ("GeoTech") from Aurora, ON to conduct an airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey using the VTEM Plus ("Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic") system, over the Project area. GeoTech conducted the survey from May 29th to July 11th, 2025 with flight lines at 200 m line-spacing and tie lines at 2,000 m spacing totaling 2,436 line-km.

The preliminary interpretation of the geophysical survey results show linear magnetic anomalies that suggest complex compositional differences within the regional bedrock geology of the Humber Allochthon marine sedimentary units as well as potential regional-scale structures and secondary and tertiary deformation features (Figure 4). In general, lake sediment copper anomalies coincide with magnetic low domains and may suggest potential copper mineralization associated with structures. Large km-scale conductive trends are located within all Project blocks and generally coincide with cobalt in lake sediment anomalies (Figure 5). These initial results show promise for copper-cobalt mineralization within the Humber Project and have provided exploration target areas for follow-up field work.

Hughes Lake Trend Discovery

A total of 61 rock grab samples^ were collected during an initial phase of prospecting in the vicinity of the Hughes Lake Trend (Figures 3, 6, and 7). The results have further substantiated the copper discovery announced in the news release dated August 13, 2025. The newly discovered copper occurrence is defined by a 1-kilometre trend of chalcopyrite-bornite-malachite mineralization associated with pyrite and specular hematite and hosted in foliated, dolomitized limestone and adjacent altered clastic sedimentary rocks of the Little North Pond Formation, Fleur de Lys Supergroup. A total of 20 grab samples, of which 17 are from outcrop, range from 28 ppm up to 12,600 ppm copper with 11 samples grading above 0.12% and up to 1.26% copper and between 0.2 and 4.1 g/t Ag. Copper mineralization is characterized by fabric parallel lenses and stringers and local stockwork quartz-carbonate veining. Malachite is also locally hosted along fractures.

Gold mineralization from grab samples assaying up to 422 ppb gold hosted within quartz-epidote-malachite veins within highly deformed mafic volcanic rocks along the Hughes Lake Trend. This occurrence marks the first discovery of gold within the Project area (Figure 3).

Initial and ongoing field work consisting of prospecting, geological mapping, and the collection of 1,700 soil samples is focused on following up on the Hughes Lake Trend where an 8-kilometre-long anomalous zone of copper and cobalt in historic soil samples* is coincident with mafic volcanic rocks of the Hughes Lake Complex and associated magnetic rocks.

Lake Sediment Geochemistry and Global Analogues

The Project is underlain by rocks of the sedimentary Humber Arm Allochthon and adjacent plutonic and volcanic Hughes Lake Complex, which is centred on a series of anomalous lake sediment samples (Davenport et al., 1996) that show regionally elevated levels of Co (up to 160 ppm), Ag (up to 0.6 ppm), Pb (up to 84 ppm), Cu (up to 185 ppm), As (up to 142 ppm), Mo (up to 15 ppm), and Au (up to 10 ppb). An analysis of the lake sediment geochemical data via Principal Component Analysis has indicated that the metal suite present within the Project area is likely related to a black shale source, as many of the anomalous lake sediments have low-Ni values which precludes association with the nearby ophiolite complexes to the immediate west.

This metal signature (Cu, Co, Ag, Pb +/- Au, Mo, As, Sb) and geological environment is supportive of the area being host to SSC deposits. SSC deposits host 60% of global Cobalt production^^ and 20% of global Copper production** in deposits such as the Central African Copper Belt, which is thought to be analogous to the geological setting of the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project. SSC deposits are often laterally continuous along bedding and contain consistent grades (1.2 to 5% Cu)** and large resources of by-product Au, U, platinum-group, and rare-earth elements. The exploration potential is also underscored by the presence of base metal deposits nearby including the York Harbour and Daniels Harbour Deposits located at lower stratigraphic levels of the region.

Figure 1: A map showing the Humber Project with underlying geology of the Humber Arm Allochthon, coincident anomalous Co (ppm) lake sediment samples and location of the Hughes Lake Block.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/266918_2d5a1cd5943b6a39_002full.jpg

Figure 2: A map showing the geology, lake sediment samples (Cu-ppm) and reconnaissance soil samples* (Cu-ppm) and location of recent copper discovery along the 8-kilometre long Hughes Lake mafic volcanics, Humber Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/266918_2d5a1cd5943b6a39_003full.jpg

Figure 3: A map showing the geology and rock sample locations from the copper discovery area along the Hughes Lake Trend, Humber Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/266918_2d5a1cd5943b6a39_004full.jpg

Figure 4: A map showing the copper and cobalt lake sediment samples along with airborne magnetics (Tilt Derivative) map for the Humber Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/266918_2d5a1cd5943b6a39_005full.jpg

Figure 5: A map showing the copper and cobalt lake sediment samples along with airborne conductivity (TauSF) map for the Humber Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/266918_2d5a1cd5943b6a39_006full.jpg

Figure 6: Field photographs of representative rock samples displaying fracture and foliation parallel stringer malachite, bornite and chalcopyrite mineralization hosted within dolomitized limestone along the Hughes Lake Trend, Humber Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/266918_2d5a1cd5943b6a39_007full.jpg

Figure 7: Photographs of sawn rock samples displaying fracture and foliation parallel stringer bornite (Bn), chalcopyrite (Cpy) and malachite (Mlc) mineralization hosted within dolomitized limestone along the Hughes Lake Trend, Humber Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/266918_2d5a1cd5943b6a39_008full.jpg

Engagement of Atrium Research Corporation

The Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company sponsored research firm. Atrium will publish various research reports on the Company based on publicly available information, industry data, and discussions with management. Atrium will also host recorded interviews with the Company's management team to present the investment case in an interview format. In exchange for its research services, Atrium will receive cash compensation in the amount of $4,000 per month. The services will be provided for a 12-month term beginning on September 2, 2025. This engagement is subject to TSXV approval.

Magna Terra and Atrium are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders hold any shares or options to purchase shares in the issued and outstanding capital of the Company.

Qualified Person and Technical Disclosure

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., a non-independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All soil and rock samples collected from the current fieldwork were submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, NL and analysed for gold (30 g fire assay) and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, and Ag (method ICP-34).

All quoted soil and lake sediment samples results were compiled from historic assessment and government reports obtained from the government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.

^Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

*(Galloper Gold Corp.; Fage, 2022)

**https://www.geologyforinvestors.com/sediment-hosted-stratiform-copper-deposits-the-future-of-copper-and-cobalt-mining/

^^Petavratzi, E, Gunn, G, Kresse, C. (2019). Commodity review: Cobalt. British Geological Survey.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $9.5 million over a 2-year period, and currently holds an approximate 28.9% equity interest in Gold Hunter. Further, the Company maintains a significant precious metals exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes the Boleadora Project and the Luna Roja Project which are subject to a recently announced LOI with Andean Metals Corp., as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

About Atrium

Atrium provides institutional quality company sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a 3-5 year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis. Atrium is wholly owned and operated by its Co-Founders, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci. Atrium is located at 906-81 Navy Wharf Court, Toronto, ON M5V 3S2.

Forward-Looking Statements

