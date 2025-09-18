China has connected a 100 MW hybrid energy storage facility to the grid. It integrates supercapacitors and lithium-ion batteries, setting a new benchmark for ultra-fast frequency regulation services.From ESS News A 100 MW hybrid frequency-regulation plant in northern Shanxi province, North China, was connected to the grid at the end of August and is expected to enter full commercial operation following testing in September, according to its developers. Touted as the world's largest supercapacitor-based installation, the facility combines a 58 MW/30-second supercapacitor array with 42 MW/42 MWh ...

