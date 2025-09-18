Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery and active material science solutions and services, is proud to announce that its Unidose Liquid System is the delivery system for the recent U.S. FDA-approved Enbumyst (Bumetanide Nasal Spray) 0.5mg by Corstasis Therapeutics. This approval marks the first intranasal loop diuretic for the treatment of edema associated with congestive heart failure, hepatic and renal disease, including nephrotic syndrome in adults.

Enbumyst (Bumetanide Nasal Spray) 0.5mg. Image courtesy of Corstasis Therapeutics

EnbumystBumetanide Nasal Spray) 0.5mg offers patients a convenient, self-administered alternative to traditional oral and intravenous forms in an outpatient-focused therapy. Clinical data indicated a faster onset of sodium excretion and a 33% increase in absorption speed compared to oral administration1

Reinforcing Aptar Pharma's commitment to advancing innovative, patient-centric delivery solutions, Corstasis Therapeutics' Enbumyst therapy utilizes Aptar Pharma's Unidose System (UDS), a single-use nasal delivery system designed for systemic drug absorption via the nasal mucosa. Aptar Pharma's Unidose System is the trusted delivery platform behind more than 30 U.S. FDA and EMA-approved therapies across emergency and chronic care including treatments for anaphylaxis, epilepsy, migraine and opioid overdose and is recognized globally for its unmatched reliability, intuitive one-step usability, and proven performance with hundreds of millions of units delivered.

"We are pleased to see our Unidose System continually supporting innovative therapies that expand access and convenience for patients," said Alex Theodorakis, President, Aptar Pharma Prescription. "This approval reflects the growing potential of nasal delivery platforms in systemic treatment and reinforces Aptar's commitment to enabling patient-centric solutions."

"Innovating to address patient needs is central to Corstasis' mission and EnbumystTM provides an option we believe has the potential to allow patients to maintain independence in the treatment of their edema," said Ben Esque, Chief Executive Officer of Corstasis Therapeutics.

Aptar Pharma is a trusted partner in drug delivery, offering innovative solutions across nasal, pulmonary, dermal, eyecare and injectable routes. With decades of experience and a commitment to patient-first design, Aptar Pharma enables pharmaceutical companies to accelerate development and improve outcomes for patients around the world.

About Aptar Pharma

Aptar Pharma is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using market expertise, proprietary design, engineering and science to create innovative solutions for many of the world's leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has more than 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

1 https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.124.072949

