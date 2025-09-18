Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 14:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Healthcare Cyberattack Losses Above $200,000 Nearly Quadruple in 12 Months, Netwrix Survey Finds

AI is accelerating identity-based attacks, driving steep financial impact across the healthcare sector

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity provider focused on data and identity threats, today released new findings from its 2025 Cybersecurity Trends Report that reveal sharp increases in cyberattack-related losses across the healthcare sector.


The report found that nearly half (48%) of healthcare organizations experienced at least one cybersecurity incident over the past year. For many, the cost was severe: the share of healthcare respondents reporting losses above $200,000 nearly quadrupled from the previous year, rising from 5% in 2024 to 19% in this year's survey. Losses above $500,000 also spiked, climbing from 2% reported losses last year to 12% this year. By comparison, across all industries in 2025, only 13% reported losses above $200,000 and 6% above $500,000.

"Healthcare is being hit harder than other industries because attackers know patient records carry high value and operations can't afford disruption," said Grady Summers, CEO of Netwrix. "These attacks often start with compromised credentials, which is why identity has to be the first line of defense for patient data."

Phishing, ransomware, and user account compromise were the most common attack types reported - threats that frequently begin with stolen credentials. Nearly one-third of respondents (31%) said their organizations had incidents involving compromised user or admin accounts.

The 2025 survey also asked about AI for the first time. More than a third of IT and security professionals (37%) said AI-driven threats had already forced them to strengthen defenses, showing how quickly adversaries are adopting AI to supercharge phishing and privileged account compromise.

Even with greater investment in defenses, the findings suggest attackers - especially those using AI - are evolving faster than many defenders can adapt.

"Attackers are moving faster than defenders, and AI is widening that gap," said Jeff Warren, Chief Product Officer at Netwrix. "Closing it requires resilience built on an identity-first approach that protects both accounts and the sensitive data they can access."

The healthcare findings are part of the Netwrix 2025 Cybersecurity Trends Report, based on a global survey of 2,150 IT and security professionals from 121 countries.

About Netwrix

Netwrix is reinventing data security based on the premise that data security and identity security cannot work in isolation. The Netwrix 1Secure platform provides security teams with clear visibility into who has access to sensitive information, enabling them to safeguard those identities, strengthen data protection, and stay ahead of evolving threats. Netwrix offers a comprehensive set of solutions that protect identities and data for over 13,500 organizations globally. Netwrix AI and flexible deployment options make it easier, faster, and more economical than ever for security teams to investigate and remediate threats.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

CONTACT:
Natalie Reina
Director of Public Relations at Netwrix
Natalie.reina@netwrix.com

Dzmitry Varennikau
Senior PR Manager (US & EMEA)
dzmitry.varennikau@netwrix.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631922/Netwrix_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/healthcare-cyberattack-losses-above-200-000-nearly-quadruple-in-12-months-netwrix-survey-finds-302560229.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.