Mavenir Systems, Inc.: Mavenir's AI-Driven Fraud Defense Solutions Win FutureNet Asia Award for Customer Experience Innovation

Mavenir takes top honours for voice and messaging security suite - recognized for advancing trust and safety for mobile customers

With over $500K in monthly savings, Mavenir's fraud suite proves its value for Tier 1 CSPs





RICHARDSON, Texas and SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2025- incorporating the company's globally deployed SpamShield and CallShield technology.

Mavenir's highly integrated Fraud and Security Suite empowers communication service providersin the Philippines achieved a dramatic 67% reduction in blocked spam and scam SMS - from 1.1?billion in Q1?2023 down to 362.8?million in Q1?2024 - coupled with a 74% decline in bank-related spam and a 44% reduction in customer-reported scam messages year-over-year. Mavenir's SpamShield delivers comprehensive protection across SMS, MMS, and RCS using advanced AI/ML and message-fingerprinting algorithms to automatically detect and stop an array of sophisticated messaging fraud, including SIM-box abuse, grey-routing, phishing, and malware campaigns.

In a stand-out implementation for Australia's TPG Telecom, CallShield paired with SpamShield succeeded in blocking almost 19?million fraudulent voice calls in the first half of 2024 - an average of 103,000 blocked scam calls per day, marking a 280% increase of blocked fraudulent activity over the same period in 2023 - and preventing delivery of over 59.6?million scam SMS.

Commenting on the award Jan Schaar, Mavenir's Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific said: "We are delighted and proud that the customer-centric innovation, performance, and measurable real-world impact of our Fraud and Security Suite has been recognized by FutureNet Asia's judges. Our AI-driven security solutions offer seamless protection, ensuring that every call and message strengthens trust between operator and customer." He added: "Leveraging the latest AI technologies, Mavenir is providing a scalable, cloud-native security suite to protect network integrity, subscriber peace of mind and revenue across SMS and voice services - delivering the robust and effective real-time capabilities operators need as fraudsters themselves evolve their tactics using AI."

With fraud and nuisance calls continuing to undermine trust in mobile communications, Mavenir's Fraud and Security Suite is redefining customer experience, safety and reliability for mobile users. Powered by advanced AI and machine learning, Mavenir's SpamShield message fraud defense solution proactively blocks up to 90% of spam and fraudulent messages, ensuring seamless and secure messaging. With CallShield, operators have new abilities to neutralize voice-based threats - including IRSF, Wangiri scams, robocalls and Caller ID spoofing - before they ever reach the customer. Through the application of three dedicated machine learning models and real-time behavioral analysis, CallShield achieves a near-zero false positive rate, delivering precision protection without compromising user experience.

For CSPs, Mavenir's integrated fraud prevention suite enhances customer loyalty, reduces complaint volumes and delivers significant cost efficiencies - strikingly, a reported saving of over USD 500,000 per month in interconnect fees realized for a Tier 1 operator.

The FutureNet Asia awardscelebrate outstanding automation and AI innovation across the Asia-Pacific telecom sector, celebrating exceptional achievements in solution areas including Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps), orchestration, autonomous operations, and customer experience. The category prize winners were announced on September 16th 2025 during the FutureNet Asia conference FutureNetAsia held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.





About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks today with cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions which are green by design, empowering operators to realize the benefits of 5G and achieve intelligent, automated, programmable networks. As the pioneer of Open RAN and a proven industry disruptor, Mavenir's award-winning solutions are delivering automation and monetization across mobile networks globally, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com.

