LitXchange Secures Nasdaq Ticker Reservation: "LTX" Ahead of Planned IPO

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / LITXCHANGE, the next-generation stock & crypto brokerage startup announced today that the Nasdaq Stock Market has officially approved the reservation of its stock ticker symbol: LTX

This milestone marks a critical step toward LitXchange's official launch and anticipated IPO, underscoring the company's mission to disrupt Wall Street and return control to everyday investors.

"This is more than a stock ticker - it's history in the making. It represents every person who has been silenced, cheated, or robbed by Wall Street. It's a revolution born from millions of voices who refuse to watch predatory elites crush their investments or destroy their favorite nostalgic companies," said Marcel Kalinovic, Co-Founder & CEO of LitXchange. "Our community of thousands of pre-launch users and early adopters now have a ticker to rally around: #LTX - This is the retail investor's battle flag."

Patent-Pending Innovation

LitXchange has filed for U.S. patent protection for its groundbreaking Graphical User Interface (GUI)designs and processes. This patent-pending system introduces a unique interface that simplifies complex market data with proprietary features that unleash bleeding-edge tools into the hands of everyday retail investors - tools that have been reserved only for institutions... until now.

Crowdfunding Success

LitXchange's journey has been fueled by retail investors from the start. The company has become the world's-first upcoming stock and crypto brokerage to offer an SEC Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) campaign prior to launch & IPO. The company has raised over $1 million organically from over 500 retail investors, cementing its foundation as the only brokerage owned by the people, for the people.

Expanding Product Roadmap

LitXchange is actively developing innovative financial products designed to give investors both unprecedented freedom and returns, while covering every major investment need from stock trading and retirement plans to crypto and collective intelligence collaboration:

Stock & Options Trading - Fast, transparent execution with a platform built to protect retail investors from market manipulation and hidden fees - executed on lit exchanges (hence the name).

Crypto Trading - A fully integrated platform for buying, selling, and managing digital assets with real transparency and security; eliminating hidden spreads, darkpools, and practices that other brokerages use to exploit retail traders.

401(k) & Investment Plans - Flexible retirement and long-term investment options designed to maximize growth while keeping costs low.

LitYield - A high-yield cash sweep product that optimizes idle cash balances that makes traditional savings accounts obsolete.

LitStaking - A crypto staking program that offers yield rewards through a secure, compliant framework.

Share Lending Program - A stock lending system that lets you choose which shares to lend. A world's first - no other brokerage gives retail investors this control.

AI-Powered Think Tanks & Swarm Intelligence Capabilities - A patent-pending market analytics process that enables users to achieve a level of collective intelligence and reach actionable insights, in a way no brokerage has ever offered before.

Regulatory Momentum

LitXchange is well on its way to becoming a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, a critical step toward full-scale market entry. BETA testing is scheduled to begin this Q4 2025 for Founding Members who've become owners via the company's Reg CF campaign .

The approval of the Nasdaq ticker reservation "LTX" further validates the company's progress and positions LitXchange for its public market debut.

A Movement, Not Just a Brokerage

LitXchange was founded with a clear mission: to stand against dark pools, payment-for-order-flow schemes, and systemic market manipulation that disadvantage retail investors. By combining innovative technology, a patent-protected product, and community-driven funding, LitXchange is building the brokerage of the future.

"As we move toward our IPO, one thing is clear: Wall Street will never be the same again," said Kalinovic. "LTX isn't just a ticker; it's a revolution."

About LitXchange

LitXchange is a retail-first brokerage designed to level the playing field for everyday investors by avoiding payment for order flow from price-distorting wholesalers, darkpools, and high-frequency traders.

With patent-pending technology & designs, truly innovative financial products, and a community-powered foundation, LitXchange is committed to transparency, fairness, and disrupting the legacy of Wall Street's entrenched interests.

The company is headquartered in Rockwall, Texas, and is preparing for a future Nasdaq listing under the ticker LTX.

