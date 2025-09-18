Brookshire Brothers Transitions Their Packaging to Tosca Meat RPCs

Brookshire Brothers Switches to Tosca's Meat RPCs to Improve Cost Efficiency, Food Safety and Sustainability

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Brookshire Brothers, a leading regional grocer with more than 100 locations, has transitioned from single-use corrugated transport packaging to Tosca's reusable plastic containers (RPCs) for its meat supply chain. The move underscores the company's commitment to delivering fresher products to its customers while lowering costs and reducing waste.

"At Brookshire Brothers, we put our customers first. Making the switch to RPCs ensures fresher product on the shelf, reduced waste, and a more efficient supply chain," said Randy Deal, Director of Perishables at Brookshire Brothers.

With this change, Brookshire Brothers will reduce food damage normally seen when corrugated boxes are stacked high in transit, while preventing contamination risks from box leaks.

They'll also save hundreds of thousands of boxes from going into landfills. This aligns with Brookshire Brothers' commitment to sustainability as part of Manomet's Grocery Stewardship Certification(GSC) program, which works with grocery retailers to engage staff on operational sustainability concepts, boosting revenue and lowering costs.

"Tosca meat RPCs set a new standard for food safety and efficiency," said Jamie Stapleton, National Accounts Manager at Tosca. "We're proud to partner with Brookshire Brothers as they make this strategic move away from corrugated and toward a more sustainable, performance-driven supply chain."

About Brookshire Brothers

Founded in 1921, Brookshire Brothers is a 100% employee-owned company operating retail grocery, convenience, and pharmacy locations across Texas and Louisiana. With a focus on quality and community, Brookshire Brothers is committed to serving its customers and strengthening the towns it calls home.

About Tosca

Tosca is a global leader in reusable plastic transport packaging and performance pooling solutions, purpose-built for our customers, eliminating food, labor, and transportation waste to improve performance at every turn.

