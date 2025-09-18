Aurality Inc., a pioneer in digital in-ear scanning technology, will debut its flagship handheld scanner, the Empress3D, to European audiences at EUHA 2025, the leading international conference for hearing aid acousticians.

The Empress3D is among the world's first handheld digital in-ear scanners capable of producing highly accurate 3D ear impressions in a single step. Designed for applications including hearing aids, custom-fit earplugs, and in-ear monitors, the Empress3D dramatically reduces scan time while improving accuracy, patient comfort, and ease of use. Unlike competing products, it delivers these advantages at a fraction of the cost-without subscription fees or hidden charges.

Bundled with Aurality's intuitive Empressions Software, the system provides a complete digital workflow for audiologists and clinicians. Empressions makes it simple to create patient profiles, manage scan data, annotate 3D models, and securely share files with any manufacturer. All scans are saved in universally compatible STL format, ensuring seamless integration into existing production processes. With Aurality, high-quality digital ear scanning becomes faster, easier, and more affordable than ever.

"Our mission is to deliver cutting-edge 3D scanning solutions that save time, reduce cost, and enhance patient comfort," said Sigrid Smitt-Jeppesen, President of Aurality. "When customers first try the Empress3D, they tell us: 'This is the missing link.' It's the device that finally enables a fully digital workflow-without the barriers of physical molds, locked file types, or subscription fees."

