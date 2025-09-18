MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Results of the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 18 September 2025
The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:
Resolutions
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Total Votes Cast (excl. votes withheld)
Votes Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
2,134,587
99.65
7,486
0.35
2,142,073
8,902
2,097,167
98.31
36,014
1.69
2,133,181
17,794
2,133,243
99.59
8,830
0.41
2,142,073
8,902
2,111,243
98.56
30,830
1.44
2,142,073
8,902
2,108,988
98.46
33,085
1.54
2,142,073
8,902
2,131,866
99.52
10,207
0.48
2,142,073
8,902
2,108,369
98.71
27,632
1.29
2,136,001
14,974
2,129,001
99.55
9,719
0.45
2,138,720
12,255
2,078,541
98.43
33,208
1.57
2,111,749
39,226
Special Resolutions
2,068,454
98.07
40,628
1.93
2,109,082
41,893
2,123,056
99.11
19,017
0.89
2,142,073
8,902
2,110,828
98.58
30,486
1.42
2,141,314
9,661
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.
At the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 18,504,363.
The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.migoplc.co.uk
In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.
18 September 2025
For further information contact:
Kerstin Rucht, Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary, 020 3709 8732