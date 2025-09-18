Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 14:24 Uhr
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Result of AGM

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 18 September 2025

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes Cast (excl. votes withheld)

Votes Withheld

Ordinary Resolutions

  1. To receive the Strategic Report, Report of the Directors, Auditor's Report and the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2025.

2,134,587

99.65

7,486

0.35

2,142,073

8,902

  1. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 April 2025.

2,097,167

98.31

36,014

1.69

2,133,181

17,794

  1. To re-elect Richard Davidson as a Director of the Company.

2,133,243

99.59

8,830

0.41

2,142,073

8,902

  1. To elect Caroline Gulliver as a Director of the Company.

2,111,243

98.56

30,830

1.44

2,142,073

8,902

  1. To re-elect Lucy Costa Duarte as a Director of the Company.

2,108,988

98.46

33,085

1.54

2,142,073

8,902

  1. To re- elect Ian Henderson as a Director of the Company.

2,131,866

99.52

10,207

0.48

2,142,073

8,902

  1. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor of the Company.

2,108,369

98.71

27,632

1.29

2,136,001

14,974

  1. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration.

2,129,001

99.55

9,719

0.45

2,138,720

12,255

  1. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.

2,078,541

98.43

33,208

1.57

2,111,749

39,226

Special Resolutions

  1. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights.

2,068,454

98.07

40,628

1.93

2,109,082

41,893

  1. To authorise the Company to re-purchase shares in the market.

2,123,056

99.11

19,017

0.89

2,142,073

8,902

  1. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

2,110,828

98.58

30,486

1.42

2,141,314

9,661

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 18,504,363.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.migoplc.co.uk

In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

18 September 2025

For further information contact:

Kerstin Rucht, Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary, 020 3709 8732


