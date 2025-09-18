MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 18 September 2025

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast (excl. votes withheld) Votes Withheld Ordinary Resolutions To receive the Strategic Report, Report of the Directors, Auditor's Report and the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2025. 2,134,587 99.65 7,486 0.35 2,142,073 8,902 To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 April 2025. 2,097,167 98.31 36,014 1.69 2,133,181 17,794 To re-elect Richard Davidson as a Director of the Company. 2,133,243 99.59 8,830 0.41 2,142,073 8,902 To elect Caroline Gulliver as a Director of the Company. 2,111,243 98.56 30,830 1.44 2,142,073 8,902 To re-elect Lucy Costa Duarte as a Director of the Company. 2,108,988 98.46 33,085 1.54 2,142,073 8,902 To re- elect Ian Henderson as a Director of the Company. 2,131,866 99.52 10,207 0.48 2,142,073 8,902 To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor of the Company. 2,108,369 98.71 27,632 1.29 2,136,001 14,974 To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration. 2,129,001 99.55 9,719 0.45 2,138,720 12,255 To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 2,078,541 98.43 33,208 1.57 2,111,749 39,226 Special Resolutions To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights. 2,068,454 98.07 40,628 1.93 2,109,082 41,893 To authorise the Company to re-purchase shares in the market. 2,123,056 99.11 19,017 0.89 2,142,073 8,902 To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 2,110,828 98.58 30,486 1.42 2,141,314 9,661

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 18,504,363.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.migoplc.co.uk

In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

18 September 2025

For further information contact:

Kerstin Rucht, Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary, 020 3709 8732