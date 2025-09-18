Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 14:30 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Notice of Annual General Meeting

TwentyFour Income Fund - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)

18 SEPTEMBER 2025

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company") the FTSE 250-listed investment company that invests in less liquid asset-backed securities ("ABS") in the UK and Europe, wishes to declare that notice is hereby given that the 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 17 October 2025 at 9.00am (BST).

The Notice of AGM will be posted to shareholders today.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1R, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter PortGuernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

The Company is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.

Visit the Company's website at www.twentyfourincomefund.com for more information.

END


© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.