TwentyFour Income Fund - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)

18 SEPTEMBER 2025

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company") the FTSE 250-listed investment company that invests in less liquid asset-backed securities ("ABS") in the UK and Europe, wishes to declare that notice is hereby given that the 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 17 October 2025 at 9.00am (BST).

The Notice of AGM will be posted to shareholders today.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1R, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter PortGuernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

The Company is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.

Visit the Company's website at www.twentyfourincomefund.com for more information.

END