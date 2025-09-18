interop.io Launches io.Intelligence to Accelerate Secure Enterprise Deployment of AI Copilots

Anchored by interoperability, the new initiative provides secure, human-guided AI copilots that integrate seamlessly with existing applications

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- interop.io, a leading provider of desktop interoperability, today launched io.Intelligence to enable practical, production-ready AI deployment. Designed for the demands of global enterprises and leading financial services firms, io.Intelligence delivers AI copilots that integrate seamlessly into interop-enabled desktops, accelerating workflows and unlocking immediate business impact.

Global financial institutions already trust interop.io to connect mission-critical tools, improve user experiences, and modernize application development practices. io.Intelligence extends that foundation, enabling enterprises to scale AI copilots responsibly, with humans in the loop. With io.Intelligence, clients can deploy copilots that enhance efficiency by connecting to existing applications, data, and workflows while operating within approved permissions and governance frameworks. From day one, organizations gain rapid deployment, strong security, and auditability.

According to Gartner, by 2028, 33% of enterprise applications will integrate agentic AI , handling up to 15% of everyday decisions autonomously. io.Intelligence aims to provide a safe path to deployment today, with interop.io clients already seeing the value of enhancing their AI copilots with interoperability.

"Interoperability has the potential to become the foundation of our clients' AI strategies," said Leslie Spiro, CEO of interop.io. "With io.Intelligence, enterprises can bring AI copilots into production that coordinate tasks across systems, complete workflows end-to-end, and operate within existing governance. What makes this different is that these copilots fit seamlessly into how enterprises already work - dissolving boundaries between systems."

The initiative is led by Bob Myers, Head of io.Intelligence, who will drive R&D and product development to support a variety of client use cases, with a focus on delivering business outcomes. Andy Menzies joins as Commercial Director, bringing decades of AI and ML experience to guide go-to-market strategy and partnerships.

"io.Intelligence improves the outcome of AI copilot adoption for today's business needs, while preparing organizations for broader use of agent-based systems as the technology matures," said Myers. "Our clients are deploying actionable copilots in weeks, not months, within current applications and user permissions. This incremental path is what leads to long-term AI success."

io.Intelligence aims to drive tangible business impact for enterprises by making use of three core aspects:

Cross-application copilots - Production-ready copilots that take action across multiple applications, completing end-to-end workflows and automating routine tasks to accelerate results.





Secure, auditable, and rapid AI deployment - Deployed within existing applications and permissions, copilots are safer to deliver into production since they maintain compliance, visibility, and accountability.





AI advisory and implementation - Dedicated product, engineering, and consulting teams working side-by-side with clients to ensure oversight and continuous improvement of AI initiatives.

About interop.io

interop.io provides desktop interoperability solutions that enable seamless application integration and workflow automation. The company's platform serves banks, buy-sides, insurers, and technology vendors worldwide, facilitating secure, governed interactions between desktop applications. With io.Intelligence, interop.io leverages its proven interoperability expertise to deliver secure, human-guided AI through actionable copilots across enterprise environments. Learn more at interop.io | LinkedIn .

