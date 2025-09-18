Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: 906892 | ISIN: US0528001094 | Ticker-Symbol: LIV
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 14:36 Uhr
Invitation to Autoliv's Q3, 2025 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the third quarter 2025 on Friday, October 17, 2025 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Q3 2025 Earnings Call:

Date:

October 17, 2025

Time:

14:00 - 15:00 CET

Main speaker:

Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

To attend by webcast, please use the link on our web or the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pbx7jmmz

To attend by phone, use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI01b6bfe1bcf546ddaa47a777febd9fb7

Audio replay will be available after the conference until October 17, 2026:

www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

Transcript will be available on:

www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,

Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone: +46 709578171

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/invitation-to-autoliv-s-q3--2025-earnings-call,c4236382

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/751/4236382/a9e6a232b557bc55.pdf

Invitation ALV Q3 25 Webcast Telco October 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-autolivs-q3-2025-earnings-call-302560491.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
