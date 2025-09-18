BRV Capital Invests in Zettabyte and Launches "TITAN" AIDC Project

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zettabyte, the world's leading GPU infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a strategic investment from BRV Capital, a global technology private equity firm. The investment marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Zettabyte's global footprint and supports the launch of Zettabyte TITAN, a next-generation AI Data Center (AIDC) initiative designed to transform the availability, scalability, and efficiency of GPU-based computing worldwide.

Zettabyte TITAN aims to address one of the most pressing challenges in today's rapidly evolving AI economy: the persistent supply chain bottlenecks and last-mile infrastructure constraints that limit access to high-performance GPU resources. By co-developing TITAN, Zettabyte and BRV Capital will build a global platform that enables enterprises, researchers, and governments to seamlessly access NVIDIA GPU computing across strategic regions, while delivering a new standard of scalability, sustainability, and cost efficiency.

The TITAN initiative is designed to support the accelerating demands of large language models (LLMs), inference workloads, and next-generation AI applications, providing unmatched reliability and performance. In parallel, BRV's investment will significantly accelerate Zettabyte's data center supply chain buildout in Taiwan, one of the world's most critical hubs for advanced semiconductors and digital infrastructure.

"We believe the future of AI infrastructure is software-first, built on principles of flexibility, security, speed, and global scale," said Kenneth Tai, Chairman of Zettabyte. "With BRV's support, Zettabyte TITAN will not only meet today's demand but set a new benchmark for total cost of ownership, energy efficiency, and operational excellence in the AI infrastructure space."

"We are thrilled to become Zettabyte's strategic partner in this pivotal stage of growth," said Kwan Yoon, Chief Investment Officer of BRV Capital. "Zettabyte's proven leadership in AI data centers, combined with BRV's global network and deep expertise in digital infrastructure, positions us to deliver GPU computing capacity at a scale that will empower emerging digital economies worldwide."

This partnership underscores the rapidly expanding demand for AI computing infrastructure and highlights Zettabyte's differentiated approach-integrating software-driven optimization with cutting-edge hardware to deliver unparalleled GPU efficiency. Zettabyte continues to attract a growing roster of strategic partners, financial investors, and enterprise customers who recognize its ability to solve some of the most complex challenges facing the global AI ecosystem.

About Zettabyte

Zettabyte is a global leader in GPU infrastructure solutions, delivering total Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings that seamlessly integrate software and hardware. Zettabyte's proprietary GPU efficiency software, Zware, enables unmatched performance optimization, energy savings, and scalability for AI-driven workloads.

About BRV Capital

BRV Capital is a global technology private equity platform with a proven track record of investments across technology, digital infrastructure, and semiconductors. With offices across North America, Asia and Europe, BRV leverages deep sector expertise, operational insight, and an extensive global network to support growth-stage companies as they scale to global leadership.

