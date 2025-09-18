Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 14:36 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BRV Capital Invests in Zettabyte and Launches "TITAN" AIDC Project

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zettabyte, the world's leading GPU infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a strategic investment from BRV Capital, a global technology private equity firm. The investment marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Zettabyte's global footprint and supports the launch of Zettabyte TITAN, a next-generation AI Data Center (AIDC) initiative designed to transform the availability, scalability, and efficiency of GPU-based computing worldwide.

Zettabyte Logo (PRNewsfoto/Zettabyte)

Zettabyte TITAN aims to address one of the most pressing challenges in today's rapidly evolving AI economy: the persistent supply chain bottlenecks and last-mile infrastructure constraints that limit access to high-performance GPU resources. By co-developing TITAN, Zettabyte and BRV Capital will build a global platform that enables enterprises, researchers, and governments to seamlessly access NVIDIA GPU computing across strategic regions, while delivering a new standard of scalability, sustainability, and cost efficiency.

The TITAN initiative is designed to support the accelerating demands of large language models (LLMs), inference workloads, and next-generation AI applications, providing unmatched reliability and performance. In parallel, BRV's investment will significantly accelerate Zettabyte's data center supply chain buildout in Taiwan, one of the world's most critical hubs for advanced semiconductors and digital infrastructure.

"We believe the future of AI infrastructure is software-first, built on principles of flexibility, security, speed, and global scale," said Kenneth Tai, Chairman of Zettabyte. "With BRV's support, Zettabyte TITAN will not only meet today's demand but set a new benchmark for total cost of ownership, energy efficiency, and operational excellence in the AI infrastructure space."

"We are thrilled to become Zettabyte's strategic partner in this pivotal stage of growth," said Kwan Yoon, Chief Investment Officer of BRV Capital. "Zettabyte's proven leadership in AI data centers, combined with BRV's global network and deep expertise in digital infrastructure, positions us to deliver GPU computing capacity at a scale that will empower emerging digital economies worldwide."

This partnership underscores the rapidly expanding demand for AI computing infrastructure and highlights Zettabyte's differentiated approach-integrating software-driven optimization with cutting-edge hardware to deliver unparalleled GPU efficiency. Zettabyte continues to attract a growing roster of strategic partners, financial investors, and enterprise customers who recognize its ability to solve some of the most complex challenges facing the global AI ecosystem.

About Zettabyte

Zettabyte is a global leader in GPU infrastructure solutions, delivering total Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings that seamlessly integrate software and hardware. Zettabyte's proprietary GPU efficiency software, Zware, enables unmatched performance optimization, energy savings, and scalability for AI-driven workloads.

About BRV Capital

BRV Capital is a global technology private equity platform with a proven track record of investments across technology, digital infrastructure, and semiconductors. With offices across North America, Asia and Europe, BRV leverages deep sector expertise, operational insight, and an extensive global network to support growth-stage companies as they scale to global leadership.

BRV Capital Management is a global growth investment platform (PRNewsFoto/Zettabyte)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493156/Zettabyte_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776264/BRV_Capital_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brv-capital-invests-in-zettabyte-and-launches-titan-aidc-project-302560397.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.