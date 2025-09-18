Anzeige
18.09.2025 14:38 Uhr
A Basecamp for Bitcoin Innovation: The Stables at Early Riders Ranch

WIMBERLEY, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Early Riders launches an accelerator for serious founders in the bitcoin space. A first-of-its-kind campus dedicated to Bitcoin ventures, The Stables is a four-week sprint where founders escape the noise in Texas Hill Country to launch the next wave of bitcoin-native companies.

The Stables at Early Riders Ranch

The Stables at Early Riders Ranch

The beginning is the most critical phase of any company. When unit economics, incentives, and go-to-market strategies are aligned from day one, growth and profitability accelerate. However, if teams chase vanity metrics or noncommercial plans, businesses risk false starts and persistent losses.

As a result, Early Riders has developed a bitcoin accelerator program where, over the course of four weeks, selected founders are immersed in a setting unlike any other in the venture landscape. Each selected team receives a 2-5 BTC initial investment (with follow-on optionality), on-site living accommodations, professional childcare, and access to facilities that include a wellness center, recovery suite, and creative studios for content production. The result is an environment intentionally engineered to support both the companies and the people building them.

The opportunity to work alongside a team with a proven track record.

Early Riders has a history of being non-consensus and right. The firm pioneered the use of bitcoin as the institutional hurdle rate before it became mainstream, commercialized multi-institution custody before it was widely adopted, and built Onramp into bitcoin's leading infrastructure platform. The Stables represents the next evolution of this mission: a permanent home for founders, portfolio companies, and the broader bitcoin ecosystem.

"Founders are drowning in noise and distraction while solving the hardest problems in bitcoin infrastructure," said Michael Tanguma. "The Stables is our antidote: a place where vision and discipline replace distraction, and where the best builders can finally build."

Program Highlights:

  • 2-5 BTC initial investment per team

  • On-site residency in Texas Hill Country with wellness, childcare, and creative studios

  • 24/7 access to bitcoin developers, custody pioneers, and seasoned enterprise operators

  • Direct customer and investor exposure from day one

  • Follow-on funding pathway with 50+ aligned, value-add investors

Priority verticals include multi-institution custody key managers with specialized and unique offerings, institutional trading rails, Chaumian mint tooling, bitcoin lending with institutional controls, Bitcoin-as-money integration platforms, and enterprise-grade security solutions.

"Every company will one day be a Bitcoin company," Brian Cubellis added. "The ones forged here, the stable ones, will lead that future."

Applications Open Now

Applications for the inaugural cohort are now open. The program will run annually, with the initial cohort in summer 2026.

Visit https://www.earlyriders.com/stables for more details.

Learn how to get involved.

Contact Information

Michael Tanguma
CEO
michael@earlyriders.com
737-260-7979

.

SOURCE: Early Riders



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/a-basecamp-for-bitcoin-innovation-the-stables-at-early-riders-ranch-1075138

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
