Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas' Apeiro Launches NDAA-Compliant Made-in-the-USA Combat-Proven Fiber-Optic Spools for Drones and Ground Robotics

American Robotics facility to begin Q4 2025 production of two specialized pool configurations for air and ground, supporting unmanned systems across defense and homeland security

Combination of design innovation, NDAA-compliant U.S. sourcing, and proven combat performance makes Apeiro's spools a reliable, jam-proof and field-ready fiber communications solution for defense and homeland security missions worldwide

Launch follows Ondas' acquisition of Aperio in August 2025, demonstrating Ondas' velocity in building out its Continuum of Autonomy

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) and Ondas Networks, today announced that its recently acquired subsidiary, Apeiro Motion ("Apeiro") has launched a new line of combat-proven fiber-optic communication spools, with plans for Ondas' American Robotics subsidiary to commence U.S. production in Q4 2025. Apeiro's spools deliver secure, jam-proof connectivity across tens of kilometers in RF-denied and contested environments and are already validated in active conflict zones.

Apeiro's spools are offered in two specialized configurations tailored for mission-specific requirements: an ultra-lightweight version optimized for aerial systems and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) drones, delivering maximum range and stealth without significant payload weight, and a Kevlar-coated version engineered for rugged ground robotics, providing durability, strength, and reliability in demanding battlefield conditions. Both product lines are built with U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-compliant, U.S.-sourced fiber and incorporate Apeiro's proprietary packing process-the unique feature that ensures smooth fiber flow and dramatically reduces failure rates. We believe this combination of design innovation, U.S. compliance, and proven combat performance makes Apeiro's spools the most reliable and field-ready fiber communications solution for defense and homeland security missions worldwide.

"We see Apeiro's fiber-optic spools as not only a breakthrough technology for resilient battlefield communications, but also as a growth driver for Ondas," said Eric Brock. "By establishing NDAA-compliant U.S. production at American Robotics, we are positioning ourselves to capture large-scale demand from defense and homeland security customers. This capability expands our U.S. manufacturing base, strengthens our long-term revenue profile, and underscores our strategy of building a trusted, scalable operating platform to deliver value for both our government partners and our shareholders."

"The uniqueness of Apeiro's spools, which are already becoming indispensable in the field, lie in their proven battlefield performance and design innovation," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "By combining combat validation, NDAA compliance, and advanced engineering, we are delivering U.S.-made fiber connectivity that defense and homeland security customers can rely on to ensure mission success across both aerial and ground domains."

To scale production, Ondas is expanding manufacturing of Apeiro's spools to its U.S. subsidiary American Robotics, with full NDAA-compliant mass production set to begin in Q4 2025. This transition ensures that the spools are built exclusively within U.S. supply chains, meeting the strictest American defense and homeland security standards while supporting rapid deployment to global customers.

The launch of Apeiro's fiber spools follows Ondas' August 2025 acquisition of the company, which added advanced ground robotics and proprietary communication technologies to the Ondas portfolio. With the addition of secure fiber communications, Ondas extends its Continuum of Autonomy beyond air and land platforms into trusted, combat-proven connectivity solutions for multi-domain defense operations.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

OAS delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms that are deployed globally to safeguard sensitive locations, populations, and infrastructure. Through its subsidiaries American Robotics, Airobotics, and Apeiro Motion, OAS offers the Optimus System-the first U.S. FAA-certified small UAS for automated aerial security and data capture-the Iron Drone Raider-an autonomous counter-UAS platform-and Apeiro's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems, supported by innovative navigation and communications technologies.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings: www.ondas.com, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems: LinkedIn

For Airobotics: www.airoboticsdrones.com, X and LinkedIn

For American Robotics: www.american-robotics.com, X and LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion: www.apeiro-motion.com, LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks: www.ondasnetworks.com, X and LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

