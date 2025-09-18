RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip Companies Announces Sponsorship of the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced its sponsorship of the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025, taking place September 18, 2025, at the St.?Regis in Toronto, Ontario.

"Canada has long been a hub for dynamic emerging growth companies, and RedChip is proud to deepen our commitment to the region," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "We've worked with numerous Canadian-listed issuers over the years, and we're excited to expand that footprint with the upcoming opening of our Toronto office. We see tremendous opportunity to help Canadian companies tell their stories more effectively, improve access to capital, and grow their shareholder base across North America."

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit is a premier platform for emerging companies seeking to explore listings on leading U.S. and Canadian exchanges, including NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC Markets, TSX, Cboe, and CSE. The event brings together capital market professionals, institutional and retail investors, and promising growth-stage companies for a full day of strategic networking, presentations, and focused discussions on cross-border growth and financing opportunities.

"We're pleased to support this year's ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit," Gentry added. "It's an exceptional forum for connecting with forward-thinking executives and investors who understand the unique opportunities and challenges of the small-cap ecosystem."

As a sponsor of event, RedChip will spotlight its comprehensive investor relations and financial media platform that has helped more than a thousand emerging growth companies achieve greater visibility, liquidity, and market credibility. By combining daily outreach with unmatched multimedia reach, RedChip continues to set the standard for driving tangible outcomes in the microcap and small-cap markets.

RedChip looks forward to engaging with growth-focused issuers, investors, and capital markets professionals at the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

--END--

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redchip-companies-announces-sponsorship-of-the-arcstone-kingswoo-1075376