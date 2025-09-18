Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 15:00 Uhr
53 Leser
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Fed cuts interest rates by 0.25%

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 18th

  • Equities are higher Thursday morning as investors react to the Federal Reserve's latest rate cut. The Central Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, its first cut of 2025.
  • According to the Fed's Summary of Economic Projections, policymakers are predicting two more rate cuts this year. According to the latest data, more than 80% of traders are pricing a 50 basis point reduction by the end of 2025.
  • WaterBridge (NYSE: WBI) will ring the Opening Bell to celebrate its IPO. Shares rose by more than 14% during the company's first day of trading on Wednesday.

Opening Bell
WaterBridge (NYSE: WBI) celebrates its initial public offering

Closing Bell
Fans for the Cure honors men and families on their prostate cancer journeys, offering education and support.

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776495/NYSE_Market_Update_Sept_18.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5517970/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--fed-cuts-interest-rates-by-0-25-302560511.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
