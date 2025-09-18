Boston Consulting Group and duPont REGISTRY Group Launch Landmark Audience Study for U.S. Luxury Car Buyers

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG), a trailblazer in the luxury and exotic automotive ecosystem, has announced the launch of a market study in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) . The foundation of the study includes a survey fielded by Nielsen Sports with participants ranging from high-net-worth collectors to aspiring luxury buyers. The study will also encompass interviews with leading industry participants and detailed market size modeling. This wide-ranging study will deliver a comprehensive market analysis on the purchasing habits, ownership experiences, and lifestyle preferences of U.S.-based luxury, classic and exotic car buyers.

Targeted to adults aged 18 and older residing in the United States, the survey will gather insights from current owners and prospective buyers (intenders) of vehicles valued at over $100,000. By combining duPont REGISTRY's extensive access to affluent automotive enthusiasts with BCG's strategic market expertise and Nielsen Sports' advanced data capabilities, the resulting report will provide an authoritative perspective on this exclusive sector.

The survey is organized into distinct sections:

Ensures participants are qualified luxury vehicle owners or intenders.

Establishes whether respondents are current owners or future buyers.

Explores motivations, decision factors, and brand preferences for new, pre-owned, and restomod vehicles.

Evaluates dealership interactions, service satisfaction, and aftersales engagement.

Examines purchasing methods, insurance considerations, and alternative acquisition models.

Captures participation in brand events, experiential activations, and engagement frequency.

Maps research patterns, planning cycles, and brand decision pathways.

Concludes with demographic insights for comprehensive audience segmentation.

"This initiative represents a first-of-its-kind collaboration that will define the ever-growing luxury automotive marketplace in ways never before quantified," said Antoine Tessier, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Group. "The intelligence gathered will be unparalleled and invaluable for brands, dealers, and marketers seeking to connect with the most discerning automotive consumers in the United States."

"Understanding the luxury consumer requires more than just data - it demands deep insight into their aspirations, expectations, and lifestyle choices. This collaboration will empower brands to not only meet but anticipate the desires of this highly influential audience," said Sandeep Chugani, a BCG managing director and senior partner, and member of the board of duPoint REGISTRY Group.

"The luxury automotive ecosystem is evolving rapidly, shaped by shifting consumer preferences, new ownership models, and associated services, solutions and experiences. This collaboration will give the industry a clear view into the minds of high-net-worth buyers - and the associated opportunities," said Felix Stellmaszek, a BCG managing director and senior partner, and global leader of the firm's Automotive practice.

The final report, available later this year, will offer actionable intelligence for manufacturers, dealerships, event organizers, and luxury lifestyle brands aiming to better understand and engage with this influential audience.

About duPont REGISTRY Group

The heart of the Driven Lifestyle division, the duPont REGISTRY Group is the world's leading luxury ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space, duPont REGISTRY Group represents a vibrant community of members worldwide nurtured over four decades. Its portfolio includes duPont Registry , Canossa Events , Cavallino , Supercar Owners Circle , Petrolicious , Retromobile USA , FerrariChat and Sotheby's Motorsport .

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders - empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

