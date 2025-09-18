ETHOS Event Collective Launches Annual Giveback Day in Las Vegas to Harness Hospitality for Good

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Every October, the global hospitality industry converges in Las Vegas at IMEX America, bringing together thousands of professionals from around the world. ETHOS Event Collective, a Destination Management Company rooted in its trademarked Purposeful Planning framework, proudly announces that its Annual Giveback Day will be October 15, channeling the industry's collective energy for good causes in the community.

"Las Vegas is more than a place to gather for conferences and celebrations; it's a city with its own stories, challenges, and communities we're honored to support," said Joe Fijol, Founder of ETHOS Event Collective. "Giveback Day reflects what ETHOS stands for: using business as a force for good and ensuring our industry leaves a positive mark everywhere we gather."

Giveback Day 2025 will feature:

Hands-On Volunteering - Opportunities to support local nonprofit warehouses by packing hygiene kits, organizing essential goods like soap, and helping students shop for clothing they need.

Pickleball for a Purpose - A community pickleball tournament where entry fees benefit local charities.

Legacy Impact - For every participant who signs up for an activity, ETHOS will plant a tree in their honor, extending the impact beyond Las Vegas.

As a Destination Management Company (DMC), ETHOS is uniquely positioned to design and deliver programs that leave a legacy of impact. With local teams embedded in key destinations across the country, including Las Vegas, ETHOS connects visiting groups to meaningful community partnerships that align with corporate values. These giveback initiatives are scalable, customizable, and accessible, whether for ten attendees or several thousand, making it simple for organizations to weave CSR into their events.

"For us, it's about giving everyone a chance to start the week with some meaningful activities," said Raquel Santo, Manager of Giving at ETHOS. "By rolling up our sleeves alongside local nonprofits, we get to see the real needs of the community and help meet them together. It's powerful to witness the hospitality industry join forces in this way."

The initiative is built to remind attendees that, amidst the networking and business deals, there is also space to give back, reflect, and connect with the city on a deeper level.

How to Get Involved

Hospitality professionals and community members are invited to participate in any of the scheduled activities. To sign up and secure your spot, visit

Giveback Day Calendar | ETHOS

About ETHOS Event Collective:? ETHOS Event Collectiv e is a premier event management company known for crafting unforgettable experiences in Amelia Island, Orlando, Palm Beach, Miami, Naples, Savannah, Las Vegas, Napa + Sonoma, Monterey Peninsula, San Francisco, and Grand Cayman. With a dedicated team of event specialists, they curate bespoke gatherings that reflect their clients' unique essence and aspirations. From conceptualization to execution, ETHOS Event Collective delivers seamless, memorable events that leave a lasting impact.?

