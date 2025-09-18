Two-Division World Champion Danny "Swift" Garcia's "Farewell to Brooklyn" Event to Be Available for Purchase Exclusively on MILLIONS.co on Saturday, October 18

Garcia Announces Strategic Investment in the Sports-Focused Streaming, E-Com & Marketing Platform

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Two-division world champion and Philadelphia boxing legend, Danny "Swift" Garcia, today announced that his highly anticipated return to the ring will stream exclusively on MILLIONS.co with a pay-per-view broadcast on Saturday, October 18 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Purchase the PPV HERE .

Danny Garcia PPV on MILLIONS.co

Danny Garcia will fight on MILLIONS.co on Oct 18th, 2025 live from the Barclays Center.

Titled "Farewell to Brooklyn," the event marks Garcia's final bow at the iconic arena that has become a second home for him throughout his storied career and which has hosted many of Garcia's most memorable battles.

The card presented by Swift Promotions will be available nationwide through MILLIONS.co for purchase as part of a larger strategic partnership, with Garcia becoming an investor in the sports streaming, e-commerce and marketing platform.

Garcia cited his own experiences with the logistical challenges of promotion and brand-building as the key driver for his investment. MILLIONS.co provides a turnkey solution for athletes to manage merchandise sales, create and broadcast PPV streams, launch podcasts & interview channels, and secure brand deals-all in a single ecosystem.

"Brooklyn and the Barclays Center have been a special part of my journey, and I can't wait to give the fans one last unforgettable night there," said Danny Garcia. "But this fight is more than just a return; it's about the future. As a promoter with Swift Promotions and as an athlete, I've felt the pain that MILLIONS solves. It's a struggle to easily sell merch, create streams, launch a podcast, or get brand deals. MILLIONS makes it easier than ever. They'll do over 500 PPV events this year, and after I met with the team, I was excited to invest and bring Swift Promotions to the platform. I'm looking to build a blueprint for fighters and promotors to take control of their own careers & events."

"We're thrilled to have Danny Garcia as an investor in the company. He's an icon in boxing and understands exactly what we're building and the opportunity in front of us," says Matt Whitteker CEO at MILLIONS.co . "We got to spend a weekend talking boxing & business strategy together earlier this year and both teams knew it was a great fit."

The event will feature a full undercard of thrilling fights, celebrating the fighting spirit of the borough and providing a platform for the next generation of boxing talent, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the live event are available for purchase now through Ticketmaster.

Event Details:

Event: Swift Promotions Presents: Farewell to Brooklyn

Main Event: Danny "Swift" Garcia vs. Danny Gonzalez

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Tickets: Available at Ticketmaster.com

Exclusive PPV Broadcast: MILLIONS.co

About Swift Promotions:

Swift Promotions is a premier boxing promotion company founded by two-division world champion and boxing legend Danny "Swift" Garcia. Committed to putting on world-class events, Swift Promotions showcases elite talent and rising stars, delivering unforgettable nights of boxing action for fans around the globe.

About MILLIONS.co:

MILLIONS.co is a leading sports streaming, e-commerce, and marketing platform dedicated to empowering athletes and sports content creators. By providing a comprehensive suite of tools for PPV events, merchandise sales, content creation, and sponsorships, MILLIONS.co enables athletes to directly engage with their fanbase and build their personal brands.

Media Contact:

Matt Whitteker | matt@millions.co

CEO | MILLIONS.co

Andrew, Roberts, Swanson Communications for Swift Promotions:

(202) 783-5500, contact@swansonpr.com

**MEDIA CAN APPLY FOR CREDENTIALS AT WWW.SWANSONPR.COM/

SOURCE: MILLIONS.co

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/two-division-world-champion-danny-%22swift%22-garcia%e2%80%99s-%22farewell-to-br-1074572