NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Qollateral, a modern luxury collateral lending company, has announced an expansion of its loan capabilities, now offering up to $10 million against fine watches, gold, jewelry, and other high-value assets. This development highlights the growing demand for fast, secure access to capital without traditional banking restrictions.

Qollateral Expands High-Value Loans: Up to $10M Against Fine Watches, Jewelry, and More

The expanded loan program covers eight categories of luxury assets, including premium timepieces from prestigious manufacturers, fine jewelry, loose diamonds, gold and precious metals, exclusive handbags from Chanel and Hermes, rare coins, fine art, and collectibles ranging from vintage wines to sports memorabilia.

"At Qollateral, we pride ourselves on delivering a VIP, five-star, white-glove experience for every client. Our focus has always been on providing superior service that is personal, discreet, and tailored to each individual's needs," said Michael Manashirov, Qollateral's COO. The trend reflects a broader shift toward alternative financing solutions that bypass conventional credit requirements and lengthy approval processes.

Streamlined Access to Capital

Qollateral's enhanced loan program addresses the growing need for immediate liquidity among collectors and luxury asset owners. The company's same-day approval and funding capability enables clients to access capital quickly while maintaining ownership of their valuable items through a secure loan structure.

The lending process eliminates traditional banking hurdles such as extensive credit checks and multi-week approval timelines. Instead, the company focuses on asset valuation and authentication, providing loan amounts ranging from $2,000 to $10 million based on the collateral's appraised value.

Comprehensive Asset Coverage

The expanded program encompasses a diverse range of luxury categories:

Luxury Watch Loans : Premium timepieces from established manufacturers, including limited editions and vintage collections

Fine Jewelry Loans : High-end pieces featuring precious metals and gemstones

Diamond Loans : Loose diamonds of various cuts, clarity grades, and carat weights

Gold Loans : Bullion, coins, and refined precious metal products

Designer Handbag Loans : Exclusive pieces from Chanel and Hermes collections

Rare Coin Loans : Numismatic collections and investment-grade coins

Fine Art Loans : Paintings, sculptures, and authenticated artwork

Collectible Loans: Wine collections, trading cards, sports memorabilia, and other valuable collectible items

Secure Transaction Framework

Qollateral operates from a secure facility in New York's International Gem Tower, with all assets fully insured by Lloyd's of London during the loan period. The company maintains BBB A+ accreditation and offers nationwide service through a secure shipping program for clients outside the New York metropolitan area.

The loan structure allows clients to retain ownership of their assets while accessing their appraised capital. Upon loan repayment, all items are returned to their owners in the same condition as received.

Market Response

The expansion comes as demand for alternative financing solutions continues to grow among high-net-worth individuals seeking flexible access to capital. Traditional banks often require extensive documentation and lengthy approval processes, while asset-backed lending provides immediate access to funds based on tangible collateral value.

Financial advisors note that luxury asset lending has gained acceptance as a legitimate financial tool, particularly for individuals with significant collections who prefer to maintain their investment positions while accessing liquidity for other opportunities.

About Qollateral

Qollateral specializes in same-day loans against luxury assets, serving clients throughout the United States from its secure New York facility. The company provides professional appraisal services, transparent loan terms, and immediate funding options, including cash, check, or wire transfer. All transactions are conducted with complete discretion and professional service standards.

For more information about Qollateral's expanded high-value loan services, visit their website or contact the company at 212-287-5257 to schedule a consultation and appraisal.

