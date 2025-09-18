Apizee Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

Apizee, a leader in secure, real-time visual engagement solutions, combines with Genesys Cloud CX to give customers faster, more personalized, and more effective customer support experiences.

LANNION, FR / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Apizee, a provider of secure visual engagement and remote visual support solutions, today announced its solution is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry, a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences.

Apizee makes it easy for Genesys customers to launch instant, secure video call sessions directly from the Genesys Cloud CX interface-without requiring customers to download or install anything. Agents can see what their customers see, share screens, annotate in real-time, and guide them step by step. This empowers organizations to achieve faster resolution times, reduce unnecessary site visits, cut down on costly product returns, lower operational costs, and even reduce their carbon footprint-all while improving customer satisfaction.

"Efficiency alone isn't enough-customers also want to feel valued and understood," said Tolabott Samair, Head of Business at Apizee. "By joining the Genesys AppFoundry, we help Genesys Cloud CX customers bring empathy, trust and speed together, delivering solutions that not only save time but also boost satisfaction."

Apizee is trusted by more than 200 enterprises across industries including finance, insurance, telecom, retail, utilities, healthcare, and public administration. With a strong focus on security and compliance-including full GDPR alignment-Apizee empowers organizations to deliver scalable, sovereign, and secure visual engagement.

Apizee's application is now available with Genesys Cloud CX, the AI-powered experience orchestration platform. With Genesys Cloud, organizations can coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, native and turnkey AI, and end-to-end journey optimization. As the trusted platform born in the cloud, Genesys Cloud accelerates growth for organizations by enabling them to differentiate with the right customer at the right time.

About Apizee

Founded in 2013, Apizee provides secure, real-time visual engagement and customer service solutions that empower businesses to enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs. Apizee serves over 200 clients worldwide across industries including finance, insurance, retail, telecom, utilities, healthcare, and public administration. Its services are fully compliant with GDPR and the highest standards of data protection.

