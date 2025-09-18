Fiduciary Decisions Announces New and Enhanced Retirement Plan Benchmarking Solutions for Clients and Prospects

TUALATIN, OR / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Fiduciary Decisions (FDI) is releasing a suite of new and enhanced product and service offerings, which will enable recordkeepers, advisors and other plan service providers to better serve their clients and prospects. Here is a summary of the new and enhanced offerings:

Fee Monitor - a benchmarking report that can be generated on-demand, specifically built for plans under $20M

Investment Plan Line-up Fee Benchmarking - enhanced to consider performance as a more holistic assessment of the relationship between fees and performance

Enhancements to FDI's gold standard Value and Fee Benchmarking report, which includes a new approach toward assigning value to a plan's complexity, as well as its impact on recordkeeper fees and services

FDI's industry-leading Plan Profile prospecting report - enhanced so it is more in line with facilitating benchmarking best practices discussions around fee reasonableness

"Our team worked diligently to create new and enhanced services that our clients-across all market segments-have been requesting," said Matt Golda, Chief Product Officer. He added, "In order to give our clients the best experience possible, we concurrently built a new user experience and a new training and education module, which includes best practices by market segment."

All the new and enhanced solutions continue to follow FDI's patented approach toward determining fee reasonableness through an evaluation of quality, service, value and additional offerings. This methodology is supported by the industry's most comprehensive database of more than 375,000 plans.

Golda added, "Our new approach toward evaluating plan complexity will enable report users to objectively assess the impact of plan characteristics on the complexity of plan administration and fees."

Tom Kmak, CEO and co-founder of FDI, states "We've been closely monitoring ERISA litigation and while the headlines may be about settlement dollars, the real lessons to be learned are about best practices for plans of all sizes. ERISA requirements for plan fiduciaries don't vary by market segment; all plans have the same obligation to determine reasonableness. We are empowering our clients to satisfy this requirement by choosing the appropriate report for a specific plan's needs," he concluded.



These products and services are available to FDI clients now.

